Grizzlies defeat Pacers 127-122 in overtime preseason thriller

The Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Indiana Pacers 127-122 in overtime Sunday at FedExForum in both teams’ 2023 preseason openers.

Jaren Jackson Jr., the league’s reigning Defensive Player of the Year, led Memphis with 18 points, two steals and five blocks, while Desmond Bane followed with 17 points. Derrick Rose scored 13 points in his Grizzlies preseason debut and Santi Aldama added 10 points and eight rebounds.

Second-year players Jake LaRavia (15 points) and Kenneth Lofton Jr. (11 points) scored all of their points in the fourth quarter and overtime, with LaRavia spiking a dunk-and-one with 5.3 seconds remaining to put the game out of reach. Memphis scored the final five points over the final 1:50 of overtime.

Jarace Walker, the eighth overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, led Indiana with 19 points and nine rebounds off the bench, and Bennedict Mathurin finished with 18 points. Ben Sheppard, the 26th overall pick, posted 15 points off the bench, and T.J. McConnell added 11 points and eight assists.