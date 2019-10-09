Grizzlies Cruise to Second Preseason Win, Defeat New Zealand Breakers 108-94

Leaders

Key Stats Key Stat of the Night Memphis scored the first 17 fast break points of the night, highlighted by a Brandon Clarke dunk on a lob-pass from Ja Morant to push the lead to 31-14 with 10:09 remaining in the first half. The Grizzlies finished the night outscoring the Breakers 32-7 in fast break points. The Grizzlies also outscored Maccabi Haifa 27-8 in fast break points in the preseason opener on Oct. 6. Key Run of the Night The Grizzlies opened the game on a 22-6 run, helped by their performance on the defensive end. Memphis held New Zealand to just 14 first quarter points on 26.1 percent shooting, including 10.0 percent from three-point range.

The Memphis Grizzlies improved to 2-0 on the preseason Tuesday with a wire-to-wire 108-94 victory over the New Zealand Breakers at FedExForum.

Memphis opened the game on a tear, jumping out to a 22-6 lead in the first 7:58 of play and holding the Breakers to 6-of-23 shooting (26.1 percent) in the opening frame. However, after the Grizzlies built a 19-point halftime lead, the Breakers turned the tide in the third by going on a 11-0 run over a span of 2:08 to close the gap to 66-60 with 3:02 remaining in the third. Memphis then responded with an 18-5 run over the next 4:47 to push the lead back to 19 (84-65) and remained in control the rest of the way, keeping the lead in double digits.

Both teams struggled offensively for most of the game, combining for 38 turnovers while the Breakers shot below 40 percent (.391; 36-91 FG) from the field. The Grizzlies made the difference in the game near the basket, gaining a 56-36 edge in rebounds and outscoring the Breakers 58-30 in the paint. Memphis also held a 32-7 edge in fastbreak points and led by as many as 22. The Grizzlies have outscored its two preseason opponents 59-15 in fastbreak situations.

Jaren Jackson Jr. and Grayson Allen paced the Grizzlies with 18 points apiece. Both players have scored at least 18 points in each preseason game. Jackson Jr. finished one rebound shy (9) of a double-double. Jae Crowder finished with 15 points on 5-of-7 shooting (3-4 3P). Marko Guduric made 6-of-7 field goal attempts for 14 points. Brandon Clarke led all players with 12 rebounds while Ja Morant led the way with 10 assists. Morant now has 17 assists to only four turnovers in two preseason games.

For the Breakers, Corey Webster led all scorers with 19 points to go with eight assists. Former Tennessee guard Scotty Hopson finished with 16 points, eight rebounds and four assists.

The Grizzlies will conclude their home preseason slate on Monday, October 14 against the Charlotte Hornets at 7 p.m. Fans can get their tickets at grizzlies.com/tickets to come out and support the team at FedExForum, watch on FOX Sports Southeast or listen on 92.9 FM ESPN.

Team Quotes On the game: Obviously, good to get to the win. I thought we came out with more of an edge in the first quarter, set a tone, kind of carried that throughout the second quarter. Went into halftime, I felt, with a good competitive defense edge. I think our offense was clicking and then we just took our foot off the gas pedal in the third quarter. So I hit the guys after the game about the importance of what it means to play with the lead, big or small,l whatever you did to get to that point, we’ve got to make sure we come out in the third quarter with that focus. So us taking our foot off the pedal, and credit to the breakers, they kept competing defensively. Offensively, executing, guys started making shots so a product of us taking our foot off the pedal and them raising their level on us in that third quarter. Then it kind of became survival mode in the fourth quarter. So we made enough plays down the stretch, but definitely a great learning experience for our guys. We’ll come back in two days and watch the film and we are going to get better than this. Taylor Jenkins On Grayson Allen: A very impressive two games in a row, obviously you can talk about him shooting well, playing off the ball, playing point guard for some minutes and being aggressive for some minutes. Being aggressive, full court drives, turning the corner downhill and using his strength. But the big thing you hit was his highlight blocks, you know, making his unselfish team defensive play. Sometimes it was momentum shifters for us. A couple of his blocks, absolutely saw that in summer league. [He’s] a guy that we have been talking to about channeling that competiveness in a positive direction and you reap the benefits from it. Obviously impressed and very happy where he’s at offensively, but defensively how he’s guarding on the ball, pick-and-roll, fighting through screens, making it tough on guys. Make or miss he’s working his butt off and then his unselfish defense has been huge for us in these two games. Taylor Jenkins On Kyle Anderson’s physicality: He and I laughed about it. I said ‘You good out there? You’re grabbing your knees’. He said, ‘Man I was gassed’. I love hearing that from him though, because it maybe impacted his game a little bit, but for the most part he was competing the heck out on defense, chasing guys out of screens, navigating those pick-and-rolls, catching his breath when appropriate and offensively playing with a flow. I think after our first game, after being out for so long, very impressed with how he approached the game, played within himself, didn’t force anything and then defensively how he competed. So it’s good that he’s winded. His lung capacity is picking up and we will see over the next couple of days how he recovers and keeps gradually getting to a point where he is more and more comfortable on the floor. Taylor Jenkins On the line of ‘Let it fly’: There definitely is a line at some point. I felt like there were some situational ones where we may have taken some a little early, especially in the fourth quarter when to close out a game we forced a couple. I definitely want to give guys the green light as much as possible. That’s just more of the educational process. We’ll go back, I think this is going to be great footage for us. Obviously the Breakers shot eleven more threes than us. You and I don’t necessarily want to make it a competition, who makes more or shoots more. Obviously, we want to limit how many threes we get up to in our position but turnovers impacted that a lot. I think we gave away 21 turnovers, which impacts how many more shots you can get up. So I think we are going to have great film to come back to. Great, positive first half. It’s going to be a nice little compare and contrast wheel to show the guys as it relates to our threes. We are going to keep learning that style and that appropriate line that you were talking about. Taylor Jenkins

Player Notes

Grayson Allen scored a team-high tying 18 points for the second consecutive game off the bench, including 14 in the second half.

scored a team-high tying 18 points for the second consecutive game off the bench, including 14 in the second half. Jaren Jackson Jr. finished with 18 points while collecting nine rebounds in 28 minutes.

finished with 18 points while collecting nine rebounds in 28 minutes. Grizzlies rookie Brandon Clarke grabbed 12 rebounds in 20 minutes. Clarke tallied five rebounds in his Grizzlies debut on Oct. 6.

grabbed 12 rebounds in 20 minutes. Clarke tallied five rebounds in his Grizzlies debut on Oct. 6. Ja Morant added 10 assists and five rebounds in 20 minutes of play. Morant now has 17 assists and only four turnovers through two preseason games.

