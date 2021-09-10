Grizzlies complete trade with Lakers

Memphis, Tenn. – The Memphis Grizzlies today announced the team acquired center Marc Gasol and a 2024 second round draft pick from the Los Angeles Lakers for the draft rights to center Wang Zhelin.

Gasol (7-1, 255) has appeared in 891 regular season games (866 starts) and has averaged 14.0 points, 7.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists in 32.2 minutes over his 13-year NBA career with the Grizzlies, Raptors and Lakers. A member of the Grizzlies’ Western Conference Finals team in 2013, Gasol helped guide the Grizzlies to seven consecutive playoff appearances during his 11 seasons in Memphis. The Barcelona, Spain, native became the first European-born player to earn the NBA Defensive Player of the Year Award (2012-13), was named to the All-NBA First Team (2014-15) and was selected to a franchise-record three NBA All-Star Games (2012, 2015, 2017) while with the Grizzlies.

Zhelin (7-0, 251) has played professionally for Fujian in China since he was drafted by the Grizzlies with the 57th overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft.