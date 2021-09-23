Memphis Grizzlies announce 2021-22 promotional schedule and on-sale date for single game tickets
The Memphis Grizzlies today announced their promotional schedule for the 2021-22 regular season, introducing all-new collectibles, keepsakes and theme nights, as well as the public on-sale date for single game tickets.
Fans will be able to purchase single game tickets for all Grizzlies regular season and preseason games beginning Thursday, Sept. 30, at 10 a.m. Tickets start at just $10 and are available for purchase at ticketmaster.com, grizzlies.com/tickets or by calling 1-800-4NBA-TIX. An exclusive single game ticket presale is available on Wednesday, Sept. 29, for all MVP Season Ticket Members starting at 10 a.m. and 10- and 22-Game Pack holders at noon. Also, all fans who subscribe to Grizzlies e-news will be able to purchase their single game tickets at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 29.
The Grizzlies tip-off the 2021-22 regular season at FedExForum on Wednesday, Oct. 20, against the Cleveland Cavaliers and as a welcome back gift, the first 10,000 fans in attendance will receive a Beale Street Blue T-Shirt.
Throughout the season, the Grizzlies home slate will feature new collectible keepsakes during select games, including a Commemorative Vinyl Record for the jersey retirements of Zach Randolph on Saturday, Dec. 11 vs. the Houston Rockets and Tony Allen on Friday, Jan. 28 vs. the Utah Jazz. The records are being produced locally, in partnership with Memphis Record Pressing.
Fans can tip off the holiday season with the Grizzlies by enjoying several themed nights and giveaways. Starting with Grizz-O-Ween, the Grizzlies will treat the first 10,000 fans in attendance at the Saturday, Oct. 30, game against the Miami Heat with a Grizz Face Mask. On Friday, Nov. 26, against the Atlanta Hawks, the first 3,000 Grizzlies fans will celebrate the Thanksgiving weekend with Jaren Jackson Jr. slides. The Grizzlies annual Holiday Game will be Monday, Dec. 20, vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder and the first 5,000 fans will receive Grizzlies wrapping paper. To send out 2021 in style, Grizz Nation will celebrate Grizz Year’s Eve, with Dillon Brooks sunglasses on Friday, Dec. 31 against the San Antonio Spurs.
Grizz Nation can grab a Brandon Clarke Mini-Hoop Set when the team takes on the Phoenix Suns on Friday, Nov. 12. Fans looking to dress like Ja Morant can collect the Grizzlies Tech Suit Hoodie on Tuesday, Jan. 11, against the Golden State Warriors and the Grizzlies Tech Suit Pants on Saturday, Jan. 29, against the Washington Wizards. For the most updated and complete promotional calendar, visit grizzlies.com.
Fans can purchase Season Tickets and 22- and 10-Game Packs now by calling (901) 888-HOOP or going online at grizzlies.com/tickets/game-packs. Game Packs and Season Tickets are the best way to guarantee seats to the top matchups at the lowest prices all season long.
|
DATE & OPPONENT
|
GIVEAWAY / GAME NIGHT SPONSOR/ THEME NIGHT
|
Oct. 20 vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
|
Opening Night . Grizzlies Beale Street Blue T-Shirt to the first 10,000 fans in attendance.
|
Oct. 30 vs. Miami Heat
|
Grizz-O-Ween . Grizz Face Masks to the first 10,000 fans in attendance.
|
Nov. 1 vs. Denver Nuggets
|
2021-22 Grizzlies Magnet Schedule to all fans in attendance.
|
Nov. 3 vs. Denver Nuggets
|
Hustle Night . Hustle Schedule Poster for the first 3,000 fans.
|
Nov. 12 vs. Phoenix Suns
|
Brandon Clarke mini-hoop to the first 5,000 fans in attendance.
|
Nov. 26 vs. Atlanta Hawks
|
Jaren Jackson Jr. Slides to the first 3,000 fans in attendance.
|
Dec. 9 vs. Los Angeles Lakers
|
Game Day presented by Pinnacle Financial Partners.
|
Dec. 11 vs. Houston Rockets
|
Zach Randolph Retirement Night . The first 5,000 fans in attendance will receive a Commemorative Vinyl record.
|
Dec. 20 vs. Oklahoma Thunder
|
Grizzlies Wrapping Paper to the first 5,000 fans in attendance.
|
Dec. 29 vs. Los Angeles Lakers
|
Rally Flag to the first 10,000 fans in attendance presented by Bally Sports Southeast.
|
Dec. 31 vs. San Antonio Spurs
|
Dillon Brooks Sunglasses to the first 5,000 fans in attendance.
|
Jan. 6 vs. Detroit Pistons
|
Mentoring Night
|
Jan. 11 vs. Golden State Warriors
|
Grizzlies Tech Suit Hoodie to the first 3,000 fans in attendance. #JaCozySzn
|
Jan. 13 vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
|
Varsity Spirit Night. Grizz Girls poster to the first 5,000 fans.
|
Jan. 14 vs. Dallas Mavericks
|
Pajama Night presented by Mid-South Pulmonary & Sleep Specialists. Grizz Sleep Masks to the first 5,000 fans.
|
Jan. 17 vs. Chicago Bulls
|
Martin Luther King Jr. Day Game presented by Ford and your Mid-South Ford Dealers.
|
Jan. 28 vs. Utah Jazz
|
Tony Allen Retirement Night . The first 5,000 fans in attendance will receive a Commemorative Vinyl record.
|
Jan. 29 vs. Washington Wizards
|
Grizzlies Tech Suit Pants to the first 3,000 fans in attendance. #JaCozySzn
|
Feb. 28 vs. San Antonio Spurs
|
HBCU Night.
|
Mar. 5 vs. Orlando Magic
|
Health Night presented by BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee. Fanny Pack for the first 5,000 fans in attendance.
|
Mar. 11 vs. New York Knicks
|
Grizzlies Ford Scholars Night presented by Ford and your Mid-South Ford Dealers.
|
Mar. 23 vs. Brooklyn Nets
|
Adoptable Pet Night . The first 5,000 fans to receive a pet leash.
|
Mar. 26 vs. Milwaukee Bucks
|
Grizz’s Birthday . Grizzlies Shoelaces to the first 5,000 fans in attendance.
|
Apr. 1 vs. Phoenix Suns
|
Autism Awareness Night . Pop-It Stress Reliever to the first 5,000 fans in attendance.
|
Apr. 9 vs. New Orleans Pelicans
|
Fan Appreciation Weekend . All fans in attendance will receive a Fan Art Poster.
|
Apr. 10 vs. Boston Celtics
|
Fan Appreciation Weekend . All fans in attendance will receive a Fan Art Poster.