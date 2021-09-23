Memphis Grizzlies announce 2021-22 promotional schedule and on-sale date for single game tickets

The Memphis Grizzlies today announced their promotional schedule for the 2021-22 regular season, introducing all-new collectibles, keepsakes and theme nights, as well as the public on-sale date for single game tickets.

Fans will be able to purchase single game tickets for all Grizzlies regular season and preseason games beginning Thursday, Sept. 30, at 10 a.m. Tickets start at just $10 and are available for purchase at ticketmaster.com, grizzlies.com/tickets or by calling 1-800-4NBA-TIX. An exclusive single game ticket presale is available on Wednesday, Sept. 29, for all MVP Season Ticket Members starting at 10 a.m. and 10- and 22-Game Pack holders at noon. Also, all fans who subscribe to Grizzlies e-news will be able to purchase their single game tickets at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 29.

The Grizzlies tip-off the 2021-22 regular season at FedExForum on Wednesday, Oct. 20, against the Cleveland Cavaliers and as a welcome back gift, the first 10,000 fans in attendance will receive a Beale Street Blue T-Shirt.

Throughout the season, the Grizzlies home slate will feature new collectible keepsakes during select games, including a Commemorative Vinyl Record for the jersey retirements of Zach Randolph on Saturday, Dec. 11 vs. the Houston Rockets and Tony Allen on Friday, Jan. 28 vs. the Utah Jazz. The records are being produced locally, in partnership with Memphis Record Pressing.

Fans can tip off the holiday season with the Grizzlies by enjoying several themed nights and giveaways. Starting with Grizz-O-Ween, the Grizzlies will treat the first 10,000 fans in attendance at the Saturday, Oct. 30, game against the Miami Heat with a Grizz Face Mask. On Friday, Nov. 26, against the Atlanta Hawks, the first 3,000 Grizzlies fans will celebrate the Thanksgiving weekend with Jaren Jackson Jr. slides. The Grizzlies annual Holiday Game will be Monday, Dec. 20, vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder and the first 5,000 fans will receive Grizzlies wrapping paper. To send out 2021 in style, Grizz Nation will celebrate Grizz Year’s Eve, with Dillon Brooks sunglasses on Friday, Dec. 31 against the San Antonio Spurs.

Grizz Nation can grab a Brandon Clarke Mini-Hoop Set when the team takes on the Phoenix Suns on Friday, Nov. 12. Fans looking to dress like Ja Morant can collect the Grizzlies Tech Suit Hoodie on Tuesday, Jan. 11, against the Golden State Warriors and the Grizzlies Tech Suit Pants on Saturday, Jan. 29, against the Washington Wizards. For the most updated and complete promotional calendar, visit grizzlies.com.

Fans can purchase Season Tickets and 22- and 10-Game Packs now by calling (901) 888-HOOP or going online at grizzlies.com/tickets/game-packs. Game Packs and Season Tickets are the best way to guarantee seats to the top matchups at the lowest prices all season long. Single Game Tickets go on sale Wednesday, September 30 at 10 a.m. and will be available for purchase on ticketmaster.com, grizzlies.com/tickets or by calling 1-800-4NBA-TIX. For more information on the Grizzlies, visit grizzlies.com, ‘like’ Memphis Grizzlies on Facebook or follow on Twitter (@memgrizz).