Grizzlies announce broadcast schedule for 2019-20 NBA season restart

The Memphis Grizzlies today announced the team’s broadcast schedule for the resumption of the 2019-20 NBA season at Walt Disney World in Orlando, which features all eight seeding games on FOX Sports Southeast, exclusive regional broadcaster of the Grizzlies. All games televised on the network also will be available on the FOX Sports GO app. All telecasts will be anchored by the network’s flagship pregame and postgame show, Grizzlies LIVE presented by Ford & your Mid-South Ford Dealers, delivering expert insight and analysis before and after each game.

Grizzlies.com will stream all three inter-squad scrimmages, presented by Nike, which will precede the seeding game schedule. Pete Pranica will provide commentary for the scrimmages, scheduled for 2:30 p.m. (all times CT) Friday, July 24 against the Philadelphia 76ers; 7 p.m. Sunday, July 26 against the Houston Rockets; and 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 28 against the Miami Heat.

The Grizzlies’ 2020 stretch run presented by Pinnacle Financial Partners and Ford & your Mid-South Ford Dealers will begin Friday, July 31 against the Portland Trail Blazers. Coverage will begin at 2:30 p.m. with Grizzlies LIVE. Pranica, Brevin Knight and Rob Fischer all will return to the network’s broadcast booth. Grizzlies LIVE will be hosted by Fischer with analysis from Knight as well as Grind City Media’s Chris Vernon. All telecasts will be produced and called from FedExForum in Memphis. The full seeding game schedule is listed below and can be found in a calendar format here.

Local channel listings can be found here. Exclusive Grizzlies content also will be available on @GrizzliesOnFSSE.

In addition, Eric Hasseltine will call play-by-play action on the team’s flagship radio station 92.9 FM ESPN alongside analysts Elliot Perry and Grind City Media’s Michael Wallace with all radio broadcasts presented by Sonic Drive-In. Jessica Benson of Grind City Media will host the pregame, halftime and postgame shows. Games also will be available on the Grizzlies’ Regional Radio Network. Check out our channel guide for the most up-to-date station information.

Date Grizzlies Live (CT) Tip-Off (CT) Opponent Friday, July 31 2:30 p.m. 3 p.m. Trail Blazers Sunday, Aug. 2 2:30 p.m. 3 p.m. Spurs Monday, Aug. 3 5 p.m. 5:30 p.m. Pelicans Wednesday, Aug. 5 1 p.m. 1:30 p.m. Jazz Friday, Aug. 7 2:30 p.m. 3 p.m. Thunder Sunday, Aug. 9 12:30 p.m. 1 p.m. Raptors Tuesday, Aug. 11 5 p.m. 5:30 p.m. Celtics Thursday, Aug. 13 TBD TBD Bucks

For more information on the Grizzlies, ‘like’ Memphis Grizzlies on Facebook or follow @memgrizz on Twitter and Instagram.