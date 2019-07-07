KFC Finger Lickin' Good Deal

Grizzlies add Grayson Allen and Brandon Clarke to MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2019 Roster

Posted: Jul 07, 2019

The Memphis Grizzlies announced today that the team has added guard Grayson Allen and forward Brandon Clarke to the team’s MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2019 roster. The team’s updated roster is below.

No.

Player

Pos.

Ht.

Wt.

Birthdate

Pre-Draft Team

Last Played

Nationality

NBA Yrs

19

Peyton Aldridge

F

6-8

225

11/10/1995

Davidson

Vanoli Cremona (Italy)

USA

R

3

Grayson Allen

G

6-5

198

10/8/1995

Duke

Utah Jazz (NBA)

USA

1

27

Shaq Buchanan

G

6-3

190

1/30/1997

Murray State

Murray State (NCAA)

USA

R

5

Bruno Caboclo

F

6-9

218

9/21/1995

Pinheiros (Brazil)

Memphis Grizzlies (NBA)

Brazil

5

15

Brandon Clarke

F

6-8

210

9/19/1996

Gonzaga

Gonzaga (NCAA)

Canada

R

36

Keenan Evans

G

6-3

190

8/23/1996

Texas Tech

Delaware Blue Coats (NBA G League)

USA

R

8

Dusty Hannahs

G

6-3

210

9/2/1993

Arkansas

Memphis Grizzlies (NBA)

USA

1

16

Tyler Harvey

G

6-4

185

7/17/1993

Eastern Washington

Memphis Hustle (NBA G League)

USA

R

29

Lyle Hexom

F

6-8

225

3/2/1995

Peru State

Peru State (NAIA)

USA

R

46

John Konchar

G

6-5

210

3/22/1996

Purdue Fort Wayne

Purdue Fort Wayne (NCAA)

USA

R

28

Ben Lawson

C

7-1

230

6/12/1995

Western Kentucky

Fukuoka Rizing (Japan)

UK

R

37

Paris Lee

G

6-0

185

4/20/1995

Illinois State

Port of Antwerp (Belgium)

USA

R

14

Doral Moore

C

7-1

280

1/21/1997

Wake Forest

Memphis Hustle (NBA G League)

USA

R

10

Ivan Rabb

F/C

6-10

220

2/4/1997

California

Memphis Grizzlies (NBA)

USA

2

26

Simi Shittu

F/C

6-10

240

11/7/1999

Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt (NCAA)

UK

R

4

Julian Washburn

F

6-8

210

12/18/1991

UTEP

Memphis Grizzlies (NBA)

USA

1

18

Yuta Watanabe

F

6-9

205

10/13/1994

George Washington

Memphis Grizzlies (NBA)

Japan

1

MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2019 will feature all 30 NBA teams as well as the Chinese and Croatian National Teams, and ESPN networks and NBA TV will combine to televise the entire 11-day, 83-game schedule live. All 32 teams will play four preliminary games each, and the top eight teams will be seeded in a tournament, which will culminate with a Championship Game on July 15 at 8 p.m. on ESPN2 (all times Central).

The Grizzlies’ preliminary schedule continues with a trio of games at the Thomas & Mack Center tonight at 10:30 p.m. against the Los Angeles Clippers (ESPN2), July 9 at 6:30 p.m. against the Phoenix Suns (ESPN2) and July 11 at 9:30 p.m. against the Boston Celtics (ESPN2). Memphis won its preliminary opener yesterday, 101-75, over the Indiana Pacers.

For the most up-to-date and exclusive coverage and analysis of the Grizzlies participation in the 2019 Salt Lake City Summer League (July 1-3) and MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2019, Grizzlies fans are encouraged to visit Grizzlies.com for Grind City Media coverage. Grind City Media will provide up-to-the-minute analysis, exclusive video and podcasts throughout both summer leagues. For more information and behind-the-scenes access sign-up for Grizzlies E-News or Grind City Media News at Grizzlies.com or visit GrindCityMedia.com, like Grind City Media on Facebook or follow on Twitter and Instagram (@GrindCityMedia).

Fans who want to support the Memphis Grizzlies and purchase 2019-20 Season Tickets may do so now by calling (901) 888-HOOP or going online to grizzlies.com. Single Game Tickets are available for purchase at the FedExForum Box Office, ticketmaster.com, online at grizzlies.com or by calling 1-800-4NBA-TIX.

