Grizzlies add Grayson Allen and Brandon Clarke to MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2019 Roster
The Memphis Grizzlies announced today that the team has added guard Grayson Allen and forward Brandon Clarke to the team’s MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2019 roster. The team’s updated roster is below.
|
No.
|
Player
|
Pos.
|
Ht.
|
Wt.
|
Birthdate
|
Pre-Draft Team
|
Last Played
|
Nationality
|
NBA Yrs
|
19
|
Peyton Aldridge
|
F
|
6-8
|
225
|
11/10/1995
|
Davidson
|
Vanoli Cremona (Italy)
|
USA
|
R
|
3
|
Grayson Allen
|
G
|
6-5
|
198
|
10/8/1995
|
Duke
|
Utah Jazz (NBA)
|
USA
|
1
|
27
|
Shaq Buchanan
|
G
|
6-3
|
190
|
1/30/1997
|
Murray State
|
Murray State (NCAA)
|
USA
|
R
|
5
|
Bruno Caboclo
|
F
|
6-9
|
218
|
9/21/1995
|
Pinheiros (Brazil)
|
Memphis Grizzlies (NBA)
|
Brazil
|
5
|
15
|
Brandon Clarke
|
F
|
6-8
|
210
|
9/19/1996
|
Gonzaga
|
Gonzaga (NCAA)
|
Canada
|
R
|
36
|
Keenan Evans
|
G
|
6-3
|
190
|
8/23/1996
|
Texas Tech
|
Delaware Blue Coats (NBA G League)
|
USA
|
R
|
8
|
Dusty Hannahs
|
G
|
6-3
|
210
|
9/2/1993
|
Arkansas
|
Memphis Grizzlies (NBA)
|
USA
|
1
|
16
|
Tyler Harvey
|
G
|
6-4
|
185
|
7/17/1993
|
Eastern Washington
|
Memphis Hustle (NBA G League)
|
USA
|
R
|
29
|
Lyle Hexom
|
F
|
6-8
|
225
|
3/2/1995
|
Peru State
|
Peru State (NAIA)
|
USA
|
R
|
46
|
John Konchar
|
G
|
6-5
|
210
|
3/22/1996
|
Purdue Fort Wayne
|
Purdue Fort Wayne (NCAA)
|
USA
|
R
|
28
|
Ben Lawson
|
C
|
7-1
|
230
|
6/12/1995
|
Western Kentucky
|
Fukuoka Rizing (Japan)
|
UK
|
R
|
37
|
Paris Lee
|
G
|
6-0
|
185
|
4/20/1995
|
Illinois State
|
Port of Antwerp (Belgium)
|
USA
|
R
|
14
|
Doral Moore
|
C
|
7-1
|
280
|
1/21/1997
|
Wake Forest
|
Memphis Hustle (NBA G League)
|
USA
|
R
|
10
|
Ivan Rabb
|
F/C
|
6-10
|
220
|
2/4/1997
|
California
|
Memphis Grizzlies (NBA)
|
USA
|
2
|
26
|
Simi Shittu
|
F/C
|
6-10
|
240
|
11/7/1999
|
Vanderbilt
|
Vanderbilt (NCAA)
|
UK
|
R
|
4
|
Julian Washburn
|
F
|
6-8
|
210
|
12/18/1991
|
UTEP
|
Memphis Grizzlies (NBA)
|
USA
|
1
|
18
|
Yuta Watanabe
|
F
|
6-9
|
205
|
10/13/1994
|
George Washington
|
Memphis Grizzlies (NBA)
|
Japan
|
1
MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2019 will feature all 30 NBA teams as well as the Chinese and Croatian National Teams, and ESPN networks and NBA TV will combine to televise the entire 11-day, 83-game schedule live. All 32 teams will play four preliminary games each, and the top eight teams will be seeded in a tournament, which will culminate with a Championship Game on July 15 at 8 p.m. on ESPN2 (all times Central).
The Grizzlies’ preliminary schedule continues with a trio of games at the Thomas & Mack Center tonight at 10:30 p.m. against the Los Angeles Clippers (ESPN2), July 9 at 6:30 p.m. against the Phoenix Suns (ESPN2) and July 11 at 9:30 p.m. against the Boston Celtics (ESPN2). Memphis won its preliminary opener yesterday, 101-75, over the Indiana Pacers.
For the most up-to-date and exclusive coverage and analysis of the Grizzlies participation in the 2019 Salt Lake City Summer League (July 1-3) and MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2019, Grizzlies fans are encouraged to visit Grizzlies.com for Grind City Media coverage. Grind City Media will provide up-to-the-minute analysis, exclusive video and podcasts throughout both summer leagues. For more information and behind-the-scenes access sign-up for Grizzlies E-News or Grind City Media News at Grizzlies.com or visit GrindCityMedia.com, like Grind City Media on Facebook or follow on Twitter and Instagram (@GrindCityMedia).
Fans who want to support the Memphis Grizzlies and purchase 2019-20 Season Tickets may do so now by calling (901) 888-HOOP or going online to grizzlies.com. Single Game Tickets are available for purchase at the FedExForum Box Office, ticketmaster.com, online at grizzlies.com or by calling 1-800-4NBA-TIX.