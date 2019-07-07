Grizzlies add Grayson Allen and Brandon Clarke to MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2019 Roster

The Memphis Grizzlies announced today that the team has added guard Grayson Allen and forward Brandon Clarke to the team’s MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2019 roster. The team’s updated roster is below.

No. Player Pos. Ht. Wt. Birthdate Pre-Draft Team Last Played Nationality NBA Yrs 19 Peyton Aldridge F 6-8 225 11/10/1995 Davidson Vanoli Cremona (Italy) USA R 3 Grayson Allen G 6-5 198 10/8/1995 Duke Utah Jazz (NBA) USA 1 27 Shaq Buchanan G 6-3 190 1/30/1997 Murray State Murray State (NCAA) USA R 5 Bruno Caboclo F 6-9 218 9/21/1995 Pinheiros (Brazil) Memphis Grizzlies (NBA) Brazil 5 15 Brandon Clarke F 6-8 210 9/19/1996 Gonzaga Gonzaga (NCAA) Canada R 36 Keenan Evans G 6-3 190 8/23/1996 Texas Tech Delaware Blue Coats (NBA G League) USA R 8 Dusty Hannahs G 6-3 210 9/2/1993 Arkansas Memphis Grizzlies (NBA) USA 1 16 Tyler Harvey G 6-4 185 7/17/1993 Eastern Washington Memphis Hustle (NBA G League) USA R 29 Lyle Hexom F 6-8 225 3/2/1995 Peru State Peru State (NAIA) USA R 46 John Konchar G 6-5 210 3/22/1996 Purdue Fort Wayne Purdue Fort Wayne (NCAA) USA R 28 Ben Lawson C 7-1 230 6/12/1995 Western Kentucky Fukuoka Rizing (Japan) UK R 37 Paris Lee G 6-0 185 4/20/1995 Illinois State Port of Antwerp (Belgium) USA R 14 Doral Moore C 7-1 280 1/21/1997 Wake Forest Memphis Hustle (NBA G League) USA R 10 Ivan Rabb F/C 6-10 220 2/4/1997 California Memphis Grizzlies (NBA) USA 2 26 Simi Shittu F/C 6-10 240 11/7/1999 Vanderbilt Vanderbilt (NCAA) UK R 4 Julian Washburn F 6-8 210 12/18/1991 UTEP Memphis Grizzlies (NBA) USA 1 18 Yuta Watanabe F 6-9 205 10/13/1994 George Washington Memphis Grizzlies (NBA) Japan 1

MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2019 will feature all 30 NBA teams as well as the Chinese and Croatian National Teams, and ESPN networks and NBA TV will combine to televise the entire 11-day, 83-game schedule live. All 32 teams will play four preliminary games each, and the top eight teams will be seeded in a tournament, which will culminate with a Championship Game on July 15 at 8 p.m. on ESPN2 (all times Central).

The Grizzlies’ preliminary schedule continues with a trio of games at the Thomas & Mack Center tonight at 10:30 p.m. against the Los Angeles Clippers (ESPN2), July 9 at 6:30 p.m. against the Phoenix Suns (ESPN2) and July 11 at 9:30 p.m. against the Boston Celtics (ESPN2). Memphis won its preliminary opener yesterday, 101-75, over the Indiana Pacers.

For the most up-to-date and exclusive coverage and analysis of the Grizzlies participation in the 2019 Salt Lake City Summer League (July 1-3) and MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2019, Grizzlies fans are encouraged to visit Grizzlies.com for Grind City Media coverage. Grind City Media will provide up-to-the-minute analysis, exclusive video and podcasts throughout both summer leagues. For more information and behind-the-scenes access sign-up for Grizzlies E-News or Grind City Media News at Grizzlies.com or visit GrindCityMedia.com, like Grind City Media on Facebook or follow on Twitter and Instagram (@GrindCityMedia).

Fans who want to support the Memphis Grizzlies and purchase 2019-20 Season Tickets may do so now by calling (901) 888-HOOP or going online to grizzlies.com. Single Game Tickets are available for purchase at the FedExForum Box Office, ticketmaster.com, online at grizzlies.com or by calling 1-800-4NBA-TIX.