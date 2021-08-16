Grizzlies acquire Patrick Beverley, Rajon Rondo and Daniel Oturu from Clippers

Memphis, Tenn. – The Memphis Grizzlies today announced that the team acquired guards Patrick Beverley and Rajon Rondo and center Daniel Oturu from the Los Angeles Clippers for guard Eric Bledsoe.

Beverley (6-1, 180) has appeared in 468 games (384 starts) and holds career averages of 8.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.14 steals in 27.6 minutes in his nine-year NBA career with Houston and the Clippers. Selected by the Los Angeles Lakers with the 42nd pick in the 2009 NBA Draft out of the University of Arkansas, the 33-year-old Chicago native competed in 37 games (34 starts) and averaged 7.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 22.5 minutes for the Clippers last season.

Rondo (6-1, 180) has appeared in 918 games (732 starts) and owns career averages of 10.0 points, 4.6 rebounds, 8.1 assists and 1.62 steals in 30.4 minutes in his 15-year NBA career with Boston, Dallas, Sacramento, Chicago, New Orleans, the Los Angeles Lakers, Atlanta and the Clippers. Drafted by Phoenix with the 21st overall pick in the 2006 NBA Draft out of the University of Kentucky, the 35-year-old Louisville native split last season with the Hawks and Clippers and averaged 5.4 points, 2.4 rebounds and 4.4 assists in 17.1 minutes in 45 games (three starts).

Oturu (6-10, 240) appeared in 30 games off the bench and averaged 1.8 points and 1.6 rebounds in 5.4 minutes as a rookie for the Clippers last season. The 21-year-old Brooklyn native was selected by Minnesota with the 33rd overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft out of the University of Minnesota.

Bledsoe (6-1, 214), who was acquired by Memphis via trade on Aug. 7, has appeared in 702 games (539 starts) in his 11-year NBA career with the Los Angeles Clippers, Phoenix, Milwaukee and New Orleans. The 31-year-old Birmingham, Ala., native was drafted by Oklahoma City with the 18th overall pick in the 2010 NBA Draft out of the University of Kentucky.