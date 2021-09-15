Grizzlies acquire Kris Dunn and Carsen Edwards from Celtics

Memphis, Tenn. – The Memphis Grizzlies today announced the team acquired guards Kris Dunn and Carsen Edwards and the right to swap 2026 second round draft picks from the Boston Celtics for forward Juancho Hernangomez.

Dunn (6-3, 205), selected fifth overall in the 2016 NBA Draft out of Providence, has appeared in 231 games (126 starts) and has averaged 8.2 points, 3.3 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.53 steals in 24.1 minutes over five seasons with Minnesota, Chicago and Atlanta. The 27-year-old was traded from Atlanta to Boston on Aug. 7.

Edwards (5-11, 200), drafted 33rd overall in the 2019 NBA Draft out of Purdue, has competed in 68 games (one start) and has averaged 3.6 points and 1.1 rebounds in 9.2 minutes in two seasons with Boston. The 23-year-old also has played 13 games (nine starts) in the NBA G League and has averaged 22.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.77 steals in 34.3 minutes for the Maine Red Claws.

Hernangomez (6-9, 214), selected 15th overall in the 2016 NBA Draft after playing professionally in Spain, has appeared in 257 games (57 starts) and has averaged 5.7 points and 3.5 rebounds in 16.4 minutes in five seasons with Denver and Minnesota. The 25-year-old was traded by Minnesota to Memphis on Aug. 25.