Grizzlies acquire Josh Jackson, De’anthony Melton and two future second round draft picks from Suns

The Memphis Grizzlies announced today that the team has acquired forward Josh Jackson, guard De’Anthony Melton and two future second round draft picks from the Phoenix Suns for forward Kyle Korver and guard Jevon Carter.

Jackson (6-8, 207) has appeared in 156 games (64 starts) in two NBA seasons and has averaged 12.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 0.99 steals in 25.3 minutes since he was selected by the Suns with the fourth overall pick in the first round of the 2017 NBA Draft. The 22-year-old San Diego, California native has been named to the 2017-18 NBA All-Rookie Second Team and was the Big 12 Freshman of the Year during his lone season at the University of Kansas.

Melton (6-4, 200) saw action in 50 games (31 starts) and averaged 5.0 points, 2.7 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.36 steals in 19.7 minutes last season as a rookie for the Suns. Originally selected by the Houston Rockets with the 46th overall pick in the second round of the 2018 NBA Draft after his freshman season at USC, the 21-year-old North Hollywood, California native also recorded 18.5 points, 7.0 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.50 steals in 35.5 minutes in six NBA G League games with the Northern Arizona Suns.

Korver (6-7, 212) has competed in 1,174 games (422 starts) over a 16-year NBA career with Philadelphia, Utah, Chicago, Atlanta and Cleveland and holds career averages of 9.9 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 25.7 minutes. The 38-year-old Pella, Iowa native was acquired by Memphis from the Jazz in a trade on July 6.

Carter (6-2, 200) appeared in 39 games (three starts) and averaged 4.4 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists last season as a rookie for the Grizzlies. The 23-year-old Maywood, Illinois native also played 22 games with the NBA G League’s Memphis Hustle.

