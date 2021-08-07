Grizzlies acquire draft rights to Santi Aldama from Jazz

Memphis, Tenn. – The Memphis Grizzlies today announced the team acquired the draft rights to forward Santi Aldama (the 30th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft) from the Utah Jazz in exchange for the draft rights to guard Jared Butler (the 40th overall pick) and two future second round draft picks.

Aldama (6-11, 224) was selected to the 2020-21 All-Patriot League First Team after averaging 21.2 points, 10.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.00 steals and 1.71 blocks in 35.0 minutes in 17 games during his sophomore year at Loyola Maryland. A native of Spain, the 20-year-old appeared in 27 games (26 starts) during his two-year collegiate career and averaged 19.0 points, 9.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.70 blocks in 33.3 minutes for the Greyhounds.