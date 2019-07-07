Grizzlies acquire Andre Iguodala and future first round draft pick from Warriors

The Memphis Grizzlies announced today that the team acquired forward Andre Iguodala and a future first round draft pick from the Golden State Warriors for the two-way rights to forward Julian Washburn.

Iguodala (6-6, 215) has appeared in 1,108 regular season games (779 starts) over a 15-year NBA career and has averaged 12.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.50 steals in 33.4 minutes for the Philadelphia 76ers, Denver Nuggets and Warriors. Selected with the ninth overall pick in the 2004 NBA Draft, the 35-year-old has won three NBA championships with the Warriors (2015, 2017, 2018) and has earned NBA All-Defensive honors twice (First Team in 2013-14, Second Team in 2010-11).

Washburn (6-8, 210) appeared in 18 games (three starts) as a rookie for the Grizzlies last season and averaged 2.2 points and 2.3 rebounds in 14.1 minutes after signing a two-way contract on Jan. 15, 2019. The 27-year-old UTEP product also competed in 15 contests (12 starts) for the NBA G League’s Memphis Hustle and averaged 13.3 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.53 steals in 33.3 minutes.

Fans who want to support the Memphis Grizzlies and purchase 2019-20 Season Tickets may do so now by calling (901) 888-HOOP or going online to grizzlies.com. Single Game Tickets are available for purchase at the FedExForum Box Office, ticketmaster.com, online at grizzlies.com or by calling 1-800-4NBA-TIX.