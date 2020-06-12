Grizz Rewind returns to the 2019-20 season on FOX Sports Southeast

The Memphis Grizzlies and FOX Sports Southeast today announced that "Grizz Rewind", will continue highlighting games and moments from the 2019-20 season through re-airings on FOX Sports Southeast and the FOX Sports GO app every Friday and Sunday through July 26.

Each Sunday at 5 p.m., FOX Sports will continue to air "The Best of The Chris Vernon Show", presented by Direct Auto Insurance, a compilation of the best interviews, clips and commentary from the past week in the world of sports, entertainment and lifestyle.

The full broadcast schedule for “Grizzlies Rewind” through July 26 is below:

All re-broadcasts will include the original pregame and postgame shows, Grizzlies LIVE, presented by your Mid-South Ford Dealers. The pregame show will begin 30 minutes prior to each game. Grizzlies LIVE pre and postgame shows are not available for Direct TV & Uverse customers. As an alternative, these customers can use the FOX Sports GO App to view.

Regional Fox Sports Southeast Channels

Channels AT&T U-verse Directv Spectrum Xfinity Memphis 1727 649-2 1251 Chattanooga 1727 649-2 811 1251 Knoxville 1727 649-2 811 1251 Nashville 1727 649-2 811 1251

Check your TV channel guide for details.

Please note: All times listed on this page are in Central Time. Games are updated as soon as satellite information is received. While we do our best to keep this information current, in some cases information may not be available until day of game. Channel listings are subject to change. Please check with your cable or satellite provider for the most current information for alt channel listings for Grizzlies games.

FOX Sports GO Streaming FAQs

The FOX Sports app, available to iOS and Android devices, provides live streaming video of FOX Sports content along with highlights and instant alerts for scores and key plays.

Fans can download the mobile app for free from the Apple App Store and Google Play.

Will I be able to stream Grizzlies games this season? Yes. If you are a customer of a participating pay-TV provider and receive FOX Sports Southeast as a part of your channel line-up, you will be able to stream FOX Sports Southeast’s Grizzlies telecasts on FOX Sports GO as part of your video subscription. How does it work and how much does it cost? If a Grizzlies game is being televised on FOX Sports Southeast, it will also be available on FOX Sports GO. To stream games, users will need to verify their credentials by signing in with their pay-TV provider’s User ID and Password. There is no additional charge to use FOX Sports GO. How can I access FOX Sports GO? FOX Sports GO is currently available on mobile and tablet devices, including iOS and Android as well as foxsportsgo.com. FOX Sports GO is also available on connected devices including, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku Players and Roku TV, and Xbox One. Fans can download the app for free from the iTunes App Store, Google Play, Amazon App Store, Roku App Store, XBOX One App Store and Windows App Store. Why do I need to sign in? FOX Sports GO is an extension of your pay-TV service that you get at home. FOX Sports GO allows viewers to watch on best available screen – at home or on the go. Which pay-TV providers participate in FOX Sports GO? Please visit FOXSportsGO.com for a full list of participating pay-TV providers. What if I do not have my pay-TV provider credentials or I forgot them? Contact your pay-TV provider to retrieve your username and password. FOX Sports GO is not working. What can I do? You can contact us on Twitter @FOXSportsGOHelp or visit foxsports.custhelp.com.

For all other questions, please review our FAQ page on FOXSportsGO.com.