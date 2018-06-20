MikeCheck: The Top 10 No. 4 Picks of the NBA Draft Lottery Era

MEMPHIS – With the Grizzlies slated to pick fourth at Thursday’s NBA Draft, only one thing seems just about certain: expect plenty of value on the return.

History suggests no matter what Phoenix, Sacramento and Atlanta do with the first three selections, there’s a star waiting to be uncovered in the No. 4 spot. Since the NBA’s common lottery era began with the 1985 draft, the fourth pick has routinely produced some of the most productive players in league history.

A panel of Grind City Media and Grizzlies personalities has ranked the 10 best No. 4 picks of the past 33 years to offer insight on the type of talent the Grizzlies could land at their position on the board.

Here’s a hint: Rookie of the Year Chuck Person, All-Stars Jamal Mashburn and Xavier McDaniel and two-time NBA champion Lamar Odom didn’t make the cut. That reveals just how strong this list is.

Close related photo gallery overlay. 1 / Share Links:





The contents of this page have not been reviewed or endorsed by the Memphis Grizzlies. All opinions expressed by Michael Wallace are solely his own and do not reflect the opinions of the Memphis Grizzlies or its Basketball Operations staff, owners, parent companies, partners or sponsors. His sources are not known to the Memphis Grizzlies and he has no special access to information beyond the access and privileges that go along with being an NBA accredited member of the media.