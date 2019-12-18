MikeCheck: Sparked by prolific December growth spurt, Grizzlies emerging from early season growing pains

Yep, Solomon Hill dared to go there.

Having won four of their past five games in the midst of their best stretch of play this season, the Grizzlies veteran forward and resident philosopher hypothetically mentioned the ‘P’ word.

It wasn’t progress, although the Grizzlies have shown plenty in recent weeks as their young roster, first-year coaching staff and revamped basketball operations leadership have jelled.

And it wasn’t patience, although plenty is still required of a franchise in transition that is taking a methodical and deliberate approach to building and sustaining long-term success.

We believe the West is potentially wide open as far as anything under the sixth playoff seed. We’ve all got comparable-type records. Of course, we were a little behind as a new team trying to figure it out. But we’re also right there. Solomon Hill

Hill’s ‘P’ word was far more audacious and optimistic one: Playoffs.

His focus was on just how the Grizzlies can continue taking meaningful, developmental steps along the path that ultimately leads there. It makes sense when factoring the records of similar young and building teams in the final spots of the early Western Conference playoff picture.

OCTOBER 16: Solomon Hill #44 Jaren Jackson Jr. #13 of the Memphis Grizzlies share a conversation during a pre-season game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on October 16, 2019 at Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Photo by Zach Beeker/NBAE via Getty Images.

“We spoke about everybody staying together, because it can lead us in so many good directions,” Hill said of Grizzlies’ recent growth. “We believe the West is potentially wide open as far as anything under the sixth playoff seed. We’ve all got comparable-type records. Of course, we were a little behind as a new team trying to figure it out. But we’re also right there.”

Might Hill be a bit overly optimistic in light of his team’s recent encouraging stretch? Certainly.

But is he factually off base? Hardly. The West is a bit wacky these days.

Mathematically, the Grizzlies (10-17) head into Wednesday’s game at Oklahoma City (12-14) sitting just 2 ½ games out of the seventh spot in the West. Both the Thunder and Sacramento Kings have sub-.500 records in the seventh and eighth positions, respectively. And the Thunder, Kings, Portland Trail Blazers, Phoenix Suns, Minnesota Timberwolves, San Antonio Spurs and the Grizzlies are all separated by a total of just three games in the loss column.

Each of those teams is sorting through unique roster challenges. The Thunder and Blazers are adjusting in the aftermath of major offseason trades. The Kings and Suns are coping with different playing styles being installed by new coaches. And the Timberwolves and Spurs have endured turbulent starts as they attempt to mesh new productive fits around veteran anchors.

OCTOBER 16: Jaren Jackson Jr. #13 of the Memphis Grizzlies looks on during a pre-season game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on October 16, 2019 at Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Photo by Zach Beeker/NBAE via Getty Images.

The Grizzlies, however, are essentially an outlier among that group of tightly bunched teams. They are basically dealing with all of the above – a new coaching staff and revamped front office setting a new foundation while installing an up-tempo offense. Memphis is also one of the NBA’s youngest teams as it builds around second-year power forward Jaren Jackson Jr. and rookie first-round picks Ja Morant and Brandon Clarke.

It’s a team that has set its immediate priorities on making incremental progress over the course of the season. Coach Taylor Jenkins and front office frequently measure improvement less on results and more on retention and resilience shown by the team over stretches of games.

Yet, the Grizzlies look up midway through December and find themselves 5-4 in the most productive month of their young season. Still, there’s plenty of work ahead as Memphis emerges from what has been the league’s fourth-toughest schedule – its opponents have posted a collective .521 winning percentage – a third of the way through the NBA season.

The Grizzlies appear to be turning a corner at an opportune time, with both the roster gradually returning to full health and the schedule starting to level out. Overall, 18 of the next 23 games are against teams with below-.500 records, including each of the next five opponents.

But the Grizzlies are careful not to get too far ahead of themselves, even as Jenkins has seen “monumental growth” since his team opened the season having lost 13 of its first 18 games.

Whether it was defensive struggles, or obviously offensive struggles, it puts a lot of pressure on your defense and a lot of pressure on yourself. Taylor Jenkins

The most visible strides have come in the way Memphis has finished contests, particularly by mitigating droughts in the third quarter that routinely cost them games earlier this season.

Case in point: Memphis ranked last among the NBA’s 30 teams in third quarter point differential at minus-6.3 entering December. But through their first nine games of this month, the Grizzlies have flipped the script and are 10th in the league, having outscored opponents by 2.2 points in that formerly problematic period.

That turnaround has allowed the Grizzlies to remain connected down the stretch by avoiding having to rally from large deficits or by maintaining leads entering the decisive fourth quarter.

“There were times in that first month of the season where we would get punched in the mouth – we had a lead or it was a close game and the other team just kind of went off,” Jenkins said of the biggest area of growth he’s seen. “Whether it was defensive struggles, or obviously offensive struggles, it puts a lot of pressure on your defense and a lot of pressure on yourself.”

OCTOBER 16: Tyus Jones #21 of the Memphis Grizzlies shoots the ball against the Oklahoma City Thunder during a pre-season game on October 16, 2019 at Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Photo by Zach Beeker/NBAE via Getty Images.

Corrective measures started with constructive communication in the midst of adversity. Continuity has also helped, with the Grizzlies having won the past four games in which Morant and Clarke have been available to play since returning from nagging injuries.

“You wouldn’t believe the kind of communication that the guys have had; it’s constant, positive, ‘You be here and I’m going to find you,’ and ‘Keep getting stops,’” Jenkins continued. “No one was overthinking it and putting their heads down, which were some of the (issues) earlier this season. But that’s all because our positive spirit just stayed true, and that’s a credit to this team. It’s what it’s been like for a solid month now. That’s what we’re building here.”

Along the way, the Grizzlies are building onto some of the facets of their game that have already been producing at high rates in the league. Memphis continues to play at the league’s fifth-fastest pace and ranks second in points in the paint at an average of 53.2 per game.

No one was overthinking it and putting their heads down, which were some of the (issues) earlier this season. But that’s all because our positive spirit just stayed true, and that’s a credit to this team. It’s what it’s been like for a solid month now. That’s what we’re building here. Taylor Jenkins

Another encouraging breakthrough has been the consistent balance the Grizzlies have shown on offense, with December on course to become the highest-scoring month in franchise history. Memphis is averaging 112.9 points through nine games, which ranks 11th in the NBA for the month.

The Grizzlies are delivering in plenty of other ways in December. They rank 13th in field goal percentage (.461), 11th in made three-pointers (12.4), 10th in threes attempted (35.4) and sixth in assists (26.2). On the other side of the ball, Memphis is positioned in the top half of the NBA in both defensive rating and net rating while ranked 12th in opponent field goal percentage, third in steals (9.7) and second in percentage of points off turnovers (19.5) this month.

Coming in young, we had to just learn some things, find out where everybody likes to be on the floor, where they like to score, who plays well with who. And now, we’re just one team, same goal: Go out there and compete, play together and everything will fall into place. Ja Morant

Morant, who ranks third in the league in fourth quarter points, is coming off his fourth points-assists, double-double of the season and is averaging 19.3 points and 7.0 assists while shooting 54.2 percent from the field, including 50 percent on threes, in his last four games.

Clarke, who tops the league in effective field goal percentage among qualified players, is averaging 18 points on 72.4 percent shooting the past three games. And Jackson, a first-team All NBA rookie pick last season, is having the most prolific offensive month of his career at 22 points, 3.3 made threes and 1.4 blocks per game over his last nine outings.

With veterans Jonas Valanciunas posting a team-high 14 double-doubles, Kyle Anderson and Jae Crowder returning from recent injuries or illnesses and Hill providing steady effort and leadership around the young core, it was only a matter of time before things started clicking.

The next step is to keep the stride going.

Coincidentally, the Grizzlies already have victories this season over four of the seven teams directly ahead of them in the Western Conference standings. And they face two of the other three – the Thunder and Kings – this week for the first time in the regular season.

“We’ve changed big-time,” Morant said of the Grizzlies avenging a 19-point loss at Miami in the season opener with a 118-111 home win over the Heat to open this week. “Coming in young, we had to just learn some things, find out where everybody likes to be on the floor, where they like to score, who plays well with who. And now, we’re just one team, same goal: Go out there and compete, play together and everything will fall into place.”

The franchise’s stated goal and direction from the outset wasn’t set on making a playoff push this season. It’s simply to make encouraging progress in this intriguing development process.

And that hasn’t changed.

No matter where they end up in the West, these Next Gen Grizz have hit a December growth spurt after some early growing pains.

