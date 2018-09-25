MikeCheck: With shooting guard battle fierce at Grizzlies training camp, sophomore slump hardly an option for Brooks

MEMPHIS – Dillon Brooks spent the offseason continuing to transform his body to the point where he arrived at the Grizzlies’ training camp impressively svelte.

But he’s no longer stealth.

There’s absolutely no sneaking up on anyone in the league this season for the second-year swingman who transitioned from being the No. 45 overall pick in last year’s NBA Draft to becoming the only rookie to play all 82 regular-season games last season.

If Brooks’ initial run through the NBA was about gaining exposure, then Year 2 is about expectation. Arguably the biggest steal in last year’s draft, especially among second-round picks, Brooks opens camp on Tuesday aiming to build on last year’s promise by reclaiming a prominent rotation role.

The biggest position up for grabs entering the season is at starting shooting guard, where a fierce battle is expected from the moment the Grizzlies hit the court for the first of this week’s twice-daily practices.

Stunning Stat 9 That’s the number of different players who have started at the shooting guard spot for the Grizzlies over the past two seasons because of injuries or inconsistent production at the position.

But Brooks’ goal isn’t simply to emerge as the starting shooting guard for the Oct. 17 season opener at Indiana. It’s not that important where coach J.B. Bickerstaff puts Brooks in the lineup, as long as he sticks him on the opposing team’s top perimeter threat.

“Whether it’s the two (shooting guard) or three (small forward), it doesn’t matter – I just want to be out there guarding the other team’s best player,” Brooks said during Monday’s media day at FedExForum. “It doesn’t matter if it’s a two, three or a moving four (power forward). I want to be able to shut him down and be able to defend multiple positions. I want to earn that respect and trust from the coaches.”

It didn’t take long for Brooks to be handed those duties last season. Two weeks into his rookie season, a combination of injuries on the wing to other players and inconsistent performances forced Brooks into the starting lineup at shooting guard. Soon after, he was routinely tasked with defending elite wings from James Harden and LeBron James to Paul George and Kevin Durant.

The Grizzlies often didn’t have many other viable options. So, Brooks didn’t have any other choice than to embrace the challenge, take some lumps and learn through growing pains. Those lessons further strengthened a resilience that has Brooks resisting any notion of an NBA sophomore slump. After averaging 11 points, 3.1 rebounds, 1.6 assists and nearly a steal a game as one of the team’s most complete players, Brooks spent the offseason improving every facet of his game.

“It was just about creating confidence that can withstand the whole year, not getting too high or too low this time around, but staying confident in what I can do,” said Brooks, who shot 44.0-percent from the field overall and 35.6-percent on threes as a rookie. “I’m developing my three-ball, trying to get that to 40-percent. Then, if I can get (defenders) running at me to get me off the line, I can create more plays from scoring to setting different guys up with assists. So it’s been all about getting a better (three-point shot), getting better handles to make plays.”

Bickerstaff is encouraged by Brooks’ conditioning to prepare his body for another season of wire-to-wire work. He was the first Grizzlies’ rookie since Marc Gasol and O.J. Mayo to play all 82 games.

In college at Oregon, where he was the Pac-12 Player of the Year two seasons ago, Brooks spent much of his time at power forward for the Ducks. Over the course of a year in the NBA, Brooks has dropped about 10 pounds from his 6-foot-6 frame and has reduced his body-fat percentage.

“His versatility and drive are what help get him on the floor and are what will help keep him on the floor,” Bickerstaff said of Brooks. “Dillon definitely can play two-guard. Those wing spots for us are basically interchangeable, and you have to dribble, pass and shoot. He can do all of those things. And Dillon affords you the opportunity to play him at the two because he’s one of your best players.”

Even from his vantage point in practices and team meetings, Bickerstaff is as intrigued as anyone to see how the competition will play out in camp at shooting guard. Since former guard Tony Allen’s peak seasons a few years ago, it’s probably been the most unsettled spot on the roster. Just in the past two seasons, the Grizzlies have started nine different players at shooting guard.

Brooks split his 74 rookie starts almost equally between shooting guard and small forward. But with top incoming free agent Kyle Anderson likely to take over at the bigger wing spot, the move could push Brooks into the backcourt alongside veteran point guard Mike Conley to open games.

Don’t expect Bickerstaff to tip his hand anytime soon. He’d prefer for someone to force that hand.

“It’s wide open all over the place,” Bickerstaff said. “We’ve told the guys that nothing is going to be given, and everything is going to be earned. So, the competition level is going to be high. We’re trying to fill 48 minutes. So you may have starter skills and starter ability, but with this group, if the best thing is for you to come off the bench, that’s the most important thing.”

The options seem endless. MarShon Brooks signed with the Grizzlies late last season and proved to be a legit scorer after averaging 20.1 points in seven games. Wayne Selden, who missed most of last season with knee issues, showed a spark for the second consecutive year in summer league and enters camp healthy and eager to live up to his potential. And the Grizzlies traded for versatile veteran Garrett Temple, who rounds out a deep mix for what could be the most hotly-contested job in camp.

“I’m just real excited, very hungry, very humbled to be in this situation,” Selden said of the competition. “I haven’t really had this opportunity yet to attack a season at the beginning of the season. So I’m excited to do that. I don’t look at how many numbers are there. Coaches will handle that and put on the court whoever they feel should be on the court. My part is just to come in and do my work.”

Brooks didn’t play with the Grizzlies in the Utah or Las Vegas summer leagues, but participated in four games with the Canadian national team in exhibitions and preliminary FIBA qualifier games. So don’t think he won’t enter his second NBA season with a bit of an edge.

That much was taken care of when Brooks was impressive enough to earn a spot on the victorious Team World squad at All-Star Weekend, but was then left off the All-Rookie NBA team at season’s end.

There’s still plenty to prove.

“What can you do to kind of distance yourself from the next player?” Brooks said of the motivational question he kept asking himself over the summer. “Is that player going to be eating right, lifting weights, working on his game every day? Those little details. I don’t have the longest arms, I’m not the fastest guy and I’m not the strongest guy. I can’t rely on anything other than getting my body in tip-top shape, so I can withstand everything and still play with guys who are more naturally gifted.”

More naturally gifted? Well, maybe.

Hungrier entering camp? Nope.

