MikeCheck: Roster analysis 2.0 as Grizzlies close encouraging preseason, eye Dec. 23 opener

Memphis, Tenn. – Yes, the puzzle very much remains incomplete.

But for the Grizzlies, preseason success can certainly be measured by the encouraging progress they’ve displayed through each test entering Saturday’s exhibition finale against the Hawks at FedExForum.

Through two impressive victories in Minnesota last week and Thursday’s initial thrashing of the Hawks, we’ve seen clear signs of point guard catalyst Ja Morant taking flight, coach Taylor Jenkins’ system taking shape and the Grizzlies, overall, taking a growing confidence into next Wednesday’s regular season opener against the Spurs.

So far, the Grizzlies remain proficient in three key areas in which they excelled last season at league-best levels. They entered the weekend ranked first in the NBA in preseason points in the paint (54.7), first in assists (30.7) and third in both defensive rating (93.5) and net rating (12.8).

“The fact that our guys are really embracing areas of improvement from not just game to game, but quarter to quarter really speaks volumes to where they’re at right now,” Jenkins said. “But we’re hitting them with the fact that even though we’ve gotten some results we want at the end of the day, which is to win the ballgame, we’ve still got a long way to go.”

Next week, the games start to count in the standings.

For now, here’s my account of where each player stands as the preseason wraps up.

MEMPHIS, TN - DECEMBER 17: Dillon Brooks #24 of the Memphis Grizzlies shoots the ball during a preseason game against the Atlanta Hawks. Photo by Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images.

Primary Rotation

Kyle Anderson: When camp opened, Anderson came in as a leading candidate to replace Jaren Jackson Jr. as the starting power forward until Jackson returns from injury. Anderson has done nothing to lose that position, and likely has gained even more trust and confidence from Jenkins after delivering arguably the most impressive preseason performance of any Grizzlies player not named Ja.

Dillon Brooks: After initially struggling in the preseason opener in Minnesota, Brooks regained his shooting stroke and delivered consecutive 20-point efforts entering the weekend. But it’s been his determined effort to become a better playmaker and facilitator that has most impressed. Brooks being second on the team in assists speaks volumes about his new mindset.

Brandon Clarke: A groin injury initially derailed Clarke, who missed the first two exhibitions in Minnesota before returning to the lineup Thursday against Atlanta. While his rhythm is understandably off a bit, his athleticism around the rim is evident from the outset. We’ve also seen early flashes of that altered three-point shooting stroke that should pay off this season.

Jaren Jackson Jr.: While there’s still no clear indication when Jackson will be ready to return from rehabbing his surgically-repaired knee, it’s been great to see the dynamic third-year power forward push through conditioning and workouts during warmups of preseason games. If the Grizzlies can tread water until Jackson returns, they really could take off once he’s back.

Tyus Jones: The high-octane, preseason Grizzlies resemble the squad that hit its stride back in January and February of last season before the pandemic hit. That’s largely because Jones is keeping everything organized and allowing that second unit to thrive again after missing much of the restart bubble action in Orlando with an injury. Jones is a calming influence on this team.

De’Anthony Melton: We’re seeing initial evidence why the Grizzlies were determined to bring back Melton in free agency, and why Melton feels Memphis is an ideal fit for his game. The versatile guard could emerge as the starting shooting guard, but the reality is Melton will produce no matter where Jenkins plays him in the lineup. Mr. Do Something is getting it done.

Ja Morant: What’s scary is that Morant is barely breaking a sweat while putting up gaudy numbers this preseason. Through the first three games, the reigning NBA Rookie of the Year is a plus-60 in 79 minutes while shooting 61.1 percent from the field and averaging 18.3 points, 10.3 assists and just 1.3 turnovers. And there’s no reason to believe Ja can’t keep this up.

No sleeve pull necessarypic.twitter.com/4qtccXsSn4 — Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz) December 18, 2020

Jonas Valanciunas: Did you expect anything other than toughness, reliability and steady production from the Lithuanian big man? Valanciunas is picking up where he left off last season as a high-impact, double-double machine – only he’s added some consistency with his three-point shot. He’s knocked down 4-of-7 beyond the arc and no longer even hesitates when open.

Justise Winslow: We know Winslow basically has a starting spot at small forward waiting on him when he completes rehab from a hip injury. What we don’t know is how much longer the wait will be until the versatile swingman finally makes his Grizzlies debut. For now, his insight and encouraging voice are among key things Morant says he’s relied on most this preseason.

MEMPHIS, TN - DECEMBER 17: Desmond Bane #22 of the Memphis Grizzlies plays defense during a preseason game against the Atlanta Hawks. Photo by Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images.

Secondary Reserves

Grayson Allen: Jenkins said Friday that there’s still no decision made as to whether Melton or Allen will solidify the starting shooting guard spot, and that it might linger well into the season before things are settled. Either way, Allen has improved over each game of the preseason.