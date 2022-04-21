MikeCheck: Road-ready Grizzlies relying on bench boost to reclaim control of series

MINNEAPOLIS – Through the first two games of their first-round playoff series, the Grizzlies have relied on their bench to provide a game-altering boost.

In Game 1, the Grizzlies turned to their reserves late in the first quarter to fight back from a double-digit deficit before ultimately falling to the Timberwolves. In Game 2, Memphis backups came in early to help set the tone for the most lopsided home playoff win in franchise history.

So as the Grizzlies enter a pivotal Game 3 against the Timberwolves looking to reclaim homecourt advantage, coach Taylor Jenkins won’t hesitate to reach deep into his rotation and stick with players having the biggest impact.

MEMPHIS, TN - APRIL 19: Jordan McLaughlin #6 of the Minnesota Timberwolves plays defense on Tyus Jones #21 of the Memphis Grizzlies during Round 1 Game 2 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs. Photo by Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images.

“I got to read the game, understanding sub patters and best matchups,” Jenkins said of his bench’s impact so far in the series. “At the end of the day, if they’re giving us a boost, I want to try to ride them as long as possible. So that’s something that’s always in the back of our minds, especially when we have to come back from a deficit. But even when playing with a lead.”

Memphis has found production from its bench in both instances through two games in the series. For as much as marquee starters such as Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Dillon Brooks have guided the way, it’s been the play of key reserves Brandon Clarke, Kyle Anderson, Tyus Jones and Xavier Tillman that sparks the team’s confidence heading into Game 3 on Thursday.

We have to be able to keep that confidence that the bench is going to produce like we have been. Even in that first game, the bench played amazing, too. So just keep that consistency, sticking to our routine, staying disciplined with what’s been working and don’t waiver, that’s for sure. Xavier Tillman

The Grizzlies are coming off a 28-point home victory in Game 2 on Tuesday that knotted the series at a game apiece. In that historic win, the Memphis bench outscored Minnesota’s reserves 60-43. Four of the seven players who scored in double figures for the Grizzlies were members of the bench unit, with Clarke, Tillman and Ziaire Williams each contributing 13 points and Jones adding 10 points.

Apparently, the formula is simple in this series. The team with the most productive bench has emerged victorious in a matchup of squads with some of the NBA’s brightest young stars. Entering the series, both the Grizzlies and Timberwolves pointed to their depth as strengths. That has certainly proved to be the case so far, as each team entered the postseason with eight players on their respective rosters averaging between 8.1 and 27 points per game.

MEMPHIS, TN - Xavier Tillman Sr. #2 of the Memphis Grizzlies drives to the basket against the Minnesota Timberwolves during Round 1 Game 2 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs. Photo by Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images.

In Game 2, Jenkins stretched his rotation to 11 players who saw meaningful action in the 124-96 win in Memphis. Two of the Grizzlies’ most impactful players in the series have been Clarke and Anderson, primarily because of their defensive versatility.

After coming off the bench to provide 13 points and 12 rebounds in the Game 1 loss, Clarke matched that scoring effort in Game 2 and is shooting 73.3 percent from the field in the series. The 6-foot-8 athletic forward is also averaging two steals in 23 minutes as one of the primary defenders on Timberwolves All-Star center Karl-Anthony Towns. Meanwhile, Anderson’s experience, length at 6-foot-9 and crafty defense resulted in Jenkins tweaking his rotation to insert Anderson into the starting lineup for the second half of Game 3 in place of Steven Adams.

Expect the Grizzlies to continue to rely on the versatility and flexibility of their bench, which has ranked among the NBA’s top-10 units each of the past two seasons in overall production.

It’s one of the reasons why staying ready is never a problem for the Memphis reserves.

So, whoever’s on the floor at whatever time, just go out and compete at a high level. Ja Morant

“It’s going to be huge, especially going on the road,” Tillman said of maintaining a high level of performance from the bench entering Game 3. “We have to be able to keep that confidence that the bench is going to produce like we have been. Even in that first game, the bench played amazing, too. So just keep that consistency, sticking to our routine, staying disciplined with what’s been working and don’t waiver, that’s for sure.”

Both Morant and Jackson also praised their backups and other role players for raising the energy level when they enter games. Morant also added that the trust and respect level is so strong on the team that reserves never hesitate from holding starters accountable.

That mindset is at the core of the Grizzlies’ culture. It’s the driving force behind them finishing with the league’s second-best record (56-26) while boasting the NBA’s second-youngest roster.

Whatever it is we need to do to win a game – that’s why (Adams’) response was, ‘Coach, we won the game. Whatever we’ve got to do to win the game.’ You’re direct with them at the front end, and when you make those decisions, you don’t tiptoe around. You never know what’s going to happen in a series. It’s still a long series, so guys have got to stay ready. Taylor Jenkins

“We have a lot of guys who can come in and make plays, as you’ve seen with our record when I didn’t play,” Morant said, referring to the Grizzlies’ 20-4 record in games he missed with injuries. “So, whoever’s on the floor at whatever time, just go out and compete at a high level.”

That’s been the mantra since the start of the season with a fluid rotation.

Jenkins sees no reason to change now – even in the heat of the playoffs.

MEMPHIS, TN - Brandon Clarke #15 of the Memphis Grizzlies dunks the ball against the Minnesota Timberwolves during Round 1 Game 2 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs. Photo by Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images.

“I’m as direct and honest with the guys as possible, and we were very forward at the beginning of the season that anyone can make an impact,” Jenkins said of deploying his depth. “Whatever it is we need to do to win a game – that’s why (Adams’) response was, ‘Coach, we won the game. Whatever we’ve got to do to win the game.’ You’re direct with them at the front end, and when you make those decisions, you don’t tiptoe around. You never know what’s going to happen in a series. It’s still a long series, so guys have got to stay ready.”

Staying ready on the road is a huge challenge in the playoffs.

But the Grizzlies have faith in a bench that’s traveled productively all season.

