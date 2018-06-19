MikeCheck: Grind City Media NBA Mock Draft 3.0

MEMPHIS – The Memphis Grizzlies are essentially on the clock.

But before the Grizzlies submit their name to league officials at Thursday’s NBA Draft in Brooklyn, and before commissioner Adam Silver announces who Memphis will select with the No. 4 pick, and before the next potential franchise player takes the stage and rocks the new team cap, I’ve rounded up a few Grind City basketball insiders to help set the board.

“Because of where we are and the expectations we have as an organization, this may be the most important draft we’ve had,” Grizzlies general manager Chris Wallace said. “And we have a chance to get some real value at No. 4 and a key contributor with the No. 32 pick. We’ve prepared for that, and we like where we are going in.”

As the countdown to the Grizzlies’ picks continue, we unveil Grind City Media’s Mock 3.0 – our latest look at how the top five picks will play out Thursday night.

Grind City Media Top 5 Mock Draft



Whitaker

Grizz NBA2K GM

Wallace

GCM Senior Editor

Pranica

Play by Play

Broadcaster

Hasseltine

Grizzlies Radio Host

Fischer

Grizzlies TV Host

Vernon

Chris Vernon Show DeAndre Ayton DeAndre Ayton DeAndre Ayton DeAndre Ayton DeAndre Ayton DeAndre Ayton Luka Doncic Luka Doncic Marvin Bagley Marvin Bagley Luka Doncic Marvin Bagley Jaren Jackson Jr. Jaren Jackson Jr. Jaren Jackson Jr. Luka Doncic Jaren Jackson Jr. Jaren Jackson Jr. Marvin Bagley Marvin Bagley Luka Doncic Michael Porter Jr. Marvin Bagley Luka Doncic Mohamed Bamba Mohamed Bamba Mohamed Bamba Jaren Jackson Jr. Mohamed Bamba Michael Porter Jr. Swipe left to see more

The contents of this page have not been reviewed or endorsed by the Memphis Grizzlies. All opinions expressed by Michael Wallace are solely his own and do not reflect the opinions of the Memphis Grizzlies or its Basketball Operations staff, owners, parent companies, partners or sponsors. His sources are not known to the Memphis Grizzlies and he has no special access to information beyond the access and privileges that go along with being an NBA accredited member of the media.