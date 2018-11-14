MikeCheck: MEAC set to punch ticket to Atlanta's Celebration Bowl for HBCU football national title

MEMPHIS – Three months into the season, not much is really resolved.

And just about everything is up for grabs.

That was the biggest takeaway when Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference commissioner Dennis Thomas wrapped up his comments during the league’s football teleconference this week. Thomas broke down the MEAC’s tiebreaker format that would be used, if necessary, to crown a conference champion and the team that represents the league in the Dec. 15 Air Force Reserves Celebration Bowl.

And his explanation took a while.

It’s a good problem to have.

That’s because, heading into the final full Saturday of regular-season football action, nearly half of the 10-team league remains in contention for at least a share of the MEAC title. A similar scenario is playing out starting this weekend for the rival Southwestern Athletic Conference. Between the NCAA’s only two HBCU conferences competing at the FCS level, a total of eight teams are still vying for either division or overall league championships over the next two weeks.

Devante Kincade #1 scrambles during the bowl game between the North Carolina A&T Aggies and the Grambling State Tigers on December 16, 2017 at Mercedes- Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images.

In other words, a crowd has formed atop the Black College football world. There’s little time to sort it out. And that’s created essentially a playoff atmosphere each week recently, with regular-season matchups effectively serving as elimination games for postseason consideration.

“You’re absolutely on point and spot on – the conference is balanced, there’s great competition and it’s basically come down to the last week in the season as to who will actually be champion,” Thomas said of the MEAC race, where Florida A&M, North Carolina A&T, Bethune-Cookman and South Carolina State are separated by one game. “As the season has unfolded, we’ve had some surprising wins and some surprising losses. But that goes to telling our story in reference to if you don’t show up to play every Saturday, you’re going to have some upsets appear. There’s parity, and this weekend you get that final shot.”

The MEAC will be decided Saturday, with games in Florida and North Carolina. Meanwhile in the SWAC, Alcorn State and Jackson State meet Saturday to determine the East division winner. A week later, Grambling and Southern will face off at the Bayou Classic in New Orleans to determine the West. The SWAC title game is Dec. 1 on the campus of the team with the best record.

And, from there, the top MEAC and SWAC teams clash in Atlanta at the Celebration Bowl, considered the Black College football national championship game. The first spot will be reserved Saturday. Although there’s a scenario in which there could be a four-team split of the MEAC title, only FAMU (6-4) or N.C. A&T (8-2) – both 5-1 in conference play – can get to the bowl.

The Rattlers control their own destiny due to last month’s road win over the Aggies, and would win the MEAC outright with a win against in-state rival Bethune-Cookman (6-5, 4-2) at the Florida Classic in Orlando. But the Rattlers have lost two straight games since ascending to the top of the MEAC, and now face a Bethune-Cookman team that has won each of the past seven games in the series.

A FAMU loss Saturday coupled with a N.C. A&T win at rival North Carolina Central would secure a second straight MEAC title for the Aggies and send them back to Atlanta to defend their HBCU national championship. The MEAC would end up in a four-way tie if both FAMU and N.C. A&T lose, and South Carolina State (4-5, 3-2) wins its two remaining games.

In tiebreaker scenarios involving three or more teams, the Aggies would emerge as the MEAC representative in the bowl game because of a favorable non-conference record. N.C. A&T’s strong overall record and upset of FBS-level East Carolina earlier this season could also land the Aggies an at-large bid to the FCS national playoffs with a win Saturday – even if FAMU also wins.

Sound complicated? Well, it can be.

But Aggies’ coach Sam Washington wants to keep matters as simple as possible by winning the regular-season finale and letting the postseason process play out. Washington said the Aggies have been playing with a playoff mindset anyway each week since last month’s setback at home to FAMU.

“We’ve been in that mode since we lost,” Washington said. “We’re both one-loss teams (in MEAC), and whoever finishes the season well will get the nod. So, every week has been important. And not just to us, but that includes a lot of other folks. I commend the coaching that’s going on in our conference. It’s amazing how parity has leveled everything out. Every week – not just some weeks, but every week – you must play well if you expect to win (the conference).”

Someone’s championship expectation in the MEAC is on the verge of being met.

MikeCheck HBCU Power Poll 10.0

1. Alcorn State (7-3):

After playing 10 straight games, including two against FBS opponents, the Braves return from a much-needed bye week with everything on the line against in-state rival Jackson State. Alcorn State looks to keep leaning on a defense that’s only allowed 10 touchdowns in conference play this season and has held SWAC foes to just 253.3 total yards a game.

Last week’s ranking: 1

Up next: Saturday vs Jackson State (5-4)

2. North Carolina A&T (8-2):

Micah Shaw was named MEAC Co-Offensive lineman of the week after he spearheaded a rushing attack that gained 274 yards in last Saturday’s win at Savannah State. The Aggies dominated both sides of the line of scrimmage as defensive tackle Daryl Johnson added eight tackles, including 3.5 for lost yardage and a sack as N.C. A&T rolls into the Aggie-Eagle Classic.

Last week’s ranking: 3

Up next: Saturday at North Carolina Central (4-5)

3. Southern University (6-3):

Sophomore quarterback Ladarius Skelton was named SWAC offensive player of the week for the second time this season after passing for a career-high 283 yards and four touchdowns in last week’s blowout against Arkansas-Pine Bluff. During their four-game winning streak, the Jaguars have outscored conference opponents by a combined 156-38 total score.

Last week’s ranking: 4

Up next: Bye

4. Bowie State (9-2):

Prolific quarterback Amir Hall guided the Bulldogs to the program’s first CIAA championship and into the NCAA Division II playoffs as a host team. Hall, the HBCU national player of the week, closed out the regular season by becoming the conference’s career leader in passing yards (10,711) and touchdowns (99). He’s also rushed for 1,111 yards and 23 scores.

Last week’s ranking: Unranked

Up next: Saturday vs West Alabama (8-3)

5. Florida A&M (6-4):

Since propelling to the top spot in the Power Poll three weeks ago, the Rattlers have dropped two straight heading into Saturday’s all-or-nothing Florida Classic in Orlando against rival Bethune-Cookman. FAMU coach Willie Simmons said his team needed a wake-up call after getting too full of itself during their five-game win streak. Can the Rattlers stop their reeling?

Last week’s ranking: 2

Up next: Saturday vs Bethune-Cookman (6-5)

