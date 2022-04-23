MikeCheck: Jones, Clarke spark Grizzlies as ‘two ultimate pros’ delivering in key playoff roles

MINNEAPOLIS – As one of the most surehanded point guards in NBA history, it’s easy to believe Tyus Jones has a full grasp on the magnitude of these historic postseason moments.

Jones was born and raised in suburban Minneapolis. He guided his high school team to a state championship on the Target Center court as one of the area’s most decorated prep prospects. Then, he won a national champion at Duke before becoming a first-round draft pick and spending the first four years of his NBA career with the Timberwolves.

Jones is now back as a hometown hero-turned-villain with the Grizzlies, who have a chance Saturday to take a 3-1 series lead and push the Timberwolves to the brink of playoff elimination.

It’s the quintessential full-circle experience.

“As a kid from Minnesota, you dream of those moments at the Target Center in the playoffs,” Jones said of being back in familiar territory for this emotionally charged first-round series. “That’s the NBA team you grew up watching. So, I was really ready for it. I prepare for it and work my tail off to be ready in these moments. And my teammates and coaches trust me to deliver when the game is intense. So those are moments I dream about and am ready for.”

Those dreams become realities each time Jones enters the game these days. And he vows to be ready again when his number is called Saturday, just 48 hours after the reliable reserve helped spark the Grizzlies to their biggest comeback win in postseason history.

The Grizzlies rallied twice from massive holes – cutting a 26-point deficit in the first half to seven, then falling behind again by 25 late in the third – for Thursday’s 104-95 win in Game 3. Jones played a key role in the latter comeback that put the Grizzlies over the top. He scored eight of his 11 points in the second half as Memphis stormed back.

Another breakout contributor who helped fuel the charge was Brandon Clarke, whose 20 points and eight rebounds off the bench were crucial as the Grizzlies closed the game on an epic 50-16 run. The biggest playoff comeback in Grizzlies history during Game 3 came on the heels of a 28-point home victory in Game 2 that was their largest win margin ever in a postseason game.

Both Jones and Clarke have been essential this series, averaging a combined 24.6 points, 11 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 2.3 steals while shooting 60.8 percent from the field. The reliable playmaker and the relentless power forward also share a similar plight amid their prominence.

Their impact in the first round against the Timberwolves comes a year after both were on the outside of coach Taylor Jenkins’ primary rotation during last season’s playoff loss to Utah. Late-season production lapses and matchup problems in the opening-round series against the Jazz factored in Jenkins’ decision to go with other players in the rotation ahead of Jones and Clarke.

This time a year ago, Jones averaged just 9.4 minutes in the five-game series loss to Utah, and Clarke only played in two of those contests, limited to just 10 total minutes of action.

What the Grizzlies are getting collectively from Jones and Clarke against the Timberwolves in these playoffs is a season-long work in progress. After Friday’s team film session in preparation for Game 4, Jenkins pointed to how the skill development and professionalism Jones and Clarke carried into last offseason after the series against the Jazz are paying dividends now.

Two ultimate pros – they understood the outcome of last year and were motivated in the summer to work more on their overall game. When they came back at the beginning of this season, they were trying to figure out what our rotations, lineups and depth of our team was going to be. Tyus came back playing really, really well. You know how much he means to us as a leader, as a floor general. (Clarke) came back and put in tons of work and has continued that regimen throughout the season to remain consistent. Taylor Jenkins

If Jones is far from rattled in clutch moments, it’s because he’s spent the bulk of this season stepping into voids as a starter when Ja Morant has missed time with injuries. Perhaps the most impressive stat from the Grizzlies’ franchise-record tying 56-win season was that Memphis went 20-5 in games Morant missed as Jones filled in for 23 starts.

Jones led the NBA in assist-to-turnover ratio for a fourth straight season, this year setting an NBA record with a 7.02-to-1 mark. He also had 18 games this season when he finished with at least five assists without a turnover.

Against the Timberwolves, Jones is providing a relief option at the point guard position as Minnesota loads up its defensive focus to limit Morant’s impact. Among the adjustments Jenkins has made to generate rhythm on offense has involved playing Morant and Jones together, a tactic that worked marvelously in the late stages of Thursday’s Game 3 win.

“We just want to show that resilience, to show that heart and that fight that we’ve got,” Jones said. “It’s huge for us. We’ll try to build off that and use that as momentum going into Game 4.”

The other tactical adjustment Jenkins made was inserting Clarke into the starting five to open the second half, which contributed to the Grizzlies’ defensive resurgence. Memphis held the Timberwolves to 12 points in both the second and fourth quarters. Clarke’s energy and athleticism around the basket allowed him to reach double figures in all three playoff games, with his scoring average of 15.7 points in the series ranked third on the team.

Clarke has come a long way from last season’s playoff inactivity.

“I’m coming in locked in every game,” Clarke said of his approach this postseason. “I know how big every game is, and this is what I’ve been wanting my whole life basically – to be a piece on a team that can win playoff games, win a series. So, we’ve all got to bring our best basketball.”

The current contributions from Clarke and Jones are in line with what they’ve added to the mix all season long, Jenkins said. The postseason production and consistency are no surprise.

It’s not just been spurts of the season, it’s been all season long. These guys are a huge boost to us, no matter what roles they fill. When they’re on the floor, they make an impact. Taylor Jenkins

Their numbers in this series prove as much for Jones and Clarke.

So do the paths of their respective journeys to get here.

