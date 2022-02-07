MikeCheck: Jackson’s dominant stamp on Grizzlies defined by elite defense and durability

MEMPHIS – Seated alongside Ja Morant at the center of the NBA universe, Jaren Jackson Jr. leaned into the microphone to describe the source of the Grizzlies competitive swagger.

The league’s preeminent shot-blocker was metaphorically protecting the paint.

“We play with energy, we play with intensity – we love that,” Jackson declared in New York City earlier this month after a contentious victory over the Knicks. “That brings joy to us. That back-and-forth (confrontation), that’s just what we like. So, if you want to play that game, we can play that game. It’s all between the lines. We’re competing for something huge...so I don’t care who I’m talking to, I’m going to say what I feel. And I’m going to do what I feel, too.”

In other words, the defensive force with a league-leading 122 blocks this season emphatically rejects the notion these Grizzlies are backing down from any challenge these days.

Blending equal parts of determination and defiance, the Grizzlies look to extend a stretch of dominant play as they push toward the All-Star break. The postgame scene that unfolded in New York last week was symbolic on many levels for the Grizzlies.

First and foremost, any attempt to articulate the Grizzlies’ remarkable success so far this season requires Jackson to have a seat at the table alongside Morant. While Morant has boldly captured the attention and imagination as one of the NBA’s most prolific scorers this season, Jackson has been every bit as dominant and productive in setting the defensive tone for the Grizzlies.

Morant’s jaw-dropping play sets the standard for how high Memphis might soar on a nightly basis. Meanwhile, Jackson’s relentless energy has established the foundation that keeps the Grizzlies rooted in consistency. Together, they’ve spearheaded a run that’s seen Memphis post a 28-9 record since Thanksgiving.

With each blocked shot along the way, Jackson is building a strong case for NBA All-Defensive team consideration. After setting a franchise record with 54 blocks in January, the versatile 7-footer has extended his momentum into February as the Grizzlies carry the league’s third-best overall record (37-18) into Tuesday’s home game against the Los Angeles Clippers.

“His defense is incredible right now,” Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins said of Jackson, who closed January by becoming the first NBA player in eight years to block at least six shots in consecutive games. “What he does every single possession on the defensive end with great communication, great activity, great discipline around the rim, it’s a tone-setter for us. Hopefully, he continues to get recognition, but he’s not motivated by that. He’s motivated by helping us win.”

Durability and determination have defined Jackson’s breakout season. Despite dealing with injuries that cut short each of his first three seasons in the league, Jackson has missed just one game this season and his 54 appearances are most among any player on the team.

That level of availability might be the biggest source of pride for Jackson, who was limited to 11 regular-season games last year after recovering from knee surgery from the summer of 2020. Still, the fourth overall pick from the 2018 draft, Jackson entered this season as the first NBA player to record 200 three-pointers, 100 blocks and 100 steals in his first 125 career games.

What he does every single possession on the defensive end with great communication, great activity, great discipline around the rim, it’s a tone-setter for us. Hopefully, he continues to get recognition, but he’s not motivated by that. He’s motivated by helping us win. Taylor Jenkins

The expansive skillset on offense and the defensive propensity were always there. But this season, Jackson is putting his entire game together on a more consistent basis than ever before. And that breakthrough comes on the heels of Jackson and the Grizzlies agreeing on a four-year, $105 million extension on his rookie contract that kicks in next season.

It’s only fitting for a player who was voted by the NBA’s general managers in a preseason survey to emerge as the league’s breakout player of the year for the 2021-22 season.

Jackson is delivering right on cue.

His arms are so long, and he’s just a great player on defense. He’s figured out how to be in the right place at the right time. It’s been huge for him, and he’s been on a crazy tear. Brandon Clarke

“It’s not about anything other than going out here and doing whatever my team needs on any given night,” Jackson said of his performance this season. “I mean, look at these guys, pick any one of them...we show up every night with the same energy, the same mindset, the same togetherness, and it’s not just about one or two guys. It’s all of us. I’m just one part of this, but we’re all connected – shoot. It’s been next-man-up all season. And I’m just doing my part.”

Jackson is averaging 16.7 points in addition to career-highs in rebounds (5.9) and blocks (2.3) this season. Yet the most encouraging stat is where he’s producing at a career-low rate: fouls. A problematic area through his first few NBA seasons, Jackson has reduced his rate of infractions to remain on the court for his team, and he’s averaging just 3.4 fouls per game.

Again, Jackson’s durability and availability have been essential for the fast-growing Grizzlies.

“He has found ways to block shots without fouling, his nose for the ball on defense has been really good and he’s been really good at just being there,” Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke said of Jackson. “His arms are so long, and he’s just a great player on defense. He’s figured out how to be in the right place at the right time. It’s been huge for him, and he’s been on a crazy tear.”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 08: Brandon Boston Jr. #4 of the LA Clippers has his shot blocked by Brandon Clarke #15 and Jaren Jackson Jr. #13 of the Memphis Grizzlies during a 123-108 loss to the Grizzlies. Photo by Harry How/Getty Images.

The Grizzlies’ success has been directly tied to Jackson’s all-around activity.

The numbers don’t lie. Memphis entered February 15-1 in games when Jackson blocks at least three shots, and the team is 10-1 when he makes at least three 3-pointers. The Grizzlies are unbeaten in the franchise-record seven games in which he’s had at least five rejections.

“He does everything,” Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane said of Jackson. “He can drive, he’s a mismatch out of the post, can shoot threes, defends (every position) and has the most blocks, and it’s not even close. He’s one of the best frontcourt players in the Western Conference.”

And that performance level could still create a pathway for Jackson to join Morant in Cleveland later this month for NBA All-Star weekend. Morant was voted a starter to secure his spot, but Jackson could be considered a candidate as a potential replacement in the event of an injury to an All-Star starter or reserve.

As was the case last week in New York, Jackson has earned his way into a seat at the table alongside Morant when it’s time for these Grizzlies to be heard.

He can drive, he’s a mismatch out of the post, can shoot threes, defends (every position) and has the most blocks, and it’s not even close. He’s one of the best frontcourt players in the Western Conference. Desmond Bane

“For them, the sky is the limit – you can fill in the blank and replace it with what the sky is,” Jenkins said of the lofty standard Jackson and Morant have set. “These guys just focus on trying to push the envelope to get better, from individual development to team development. I like to sit back and watch what they’re doing. It helps motivate me to figure out different ways to get more out of them. Luckily, those guys are fueled by that.”

For Jackson, the fuel has been there all season.

There’s no question about his fire, either.

