MikeCheck: ‘5 Things to Watch’ as Grizzlies open SLC Summer League vs Jazz, Spurs and Cavs

SALT LAKE CITY – The Grizzlies and Jazz will share plenty of connections in the initial days of July, starting with Monday’s matchup at Vivint Smart Home Arena in the Salt Lake City Summer League.

It is the first of three games in as many days Memphis will play as part of a four-team round robin slate this week in Utah. The Grizzlies, Jazz, Spurs and Cavaliers will then travel south to join the full league of NBA teams for next week’s start of Las Vegas Summer League action.

There will be plenty of moving parts on multiple levels for the Grizzlies in the coming days, with summer league play commencing amid NBA free agency and major trades taking shape around the league. But here are ‘5 Thing To Watch’ as the Grizzlies settle in to Salt Lake City and focus on recent draft picks, developing returning players and summer signees hoping for a shot to impress.

JENKINS ON THE JOB

Having emerged from an intense four days of training camp-style practices, first-year Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins is eager to evaluate his 15-player roster against live competition under the bright lights of an NBA game. Well, it’ll be as close to an NBA game as the league can get in the summer.

The Grizzlies open against the host Jazz in Monday's nightcap, with Utah typically drawing close to a capacity crowd in the same arena where it plays during the season. Jenkins, who previously served as an assistant with the Spurs, Hawks and Bucks before taking over in Memphis last month, has installed initial phases of his system on both ends, but hasn’t tried to overload the team too quickly.

Taking a hands-on approach in coaching summer league, Jenkins will be judging the Grizzlies right now more on retention and progress than actual wins and losses in these games. The roster will be tweaked by player attrition between Salt Lake City and Las Vegas. But the overall aim is the same.

“The primary focus for us is to lay our foundation and not get too wrapped up in trying to put too much in during too short an amount of time,” Jenkins said in advance of Monday’s summer debut. “We’re just taking a slow approach to it, really teaching and building on different layers, defensively and offensively. They’ve done an unbelievable job picking up our foundational principles. I challenged them from Day One. We’re all new here – coaches, new philosophy, new systems, a lot of players that have been together, but players from outside also coming in. It’s about identifying who we’re going to be over these next two or three weeks and how we’re going to get to that identity.”

Sunday night’s practice at the University of Utah offered a glimpse into Taylor’s methods. Free-flowing, competitive scrimmage sessions were balanced with deliberate, classroom style teaching moments. Even plays that resulted in made baskets were followed by sharp critiques to build habits.

Taylor is working with an incomplete staff right now, one that will certainly include a few more key additions. But there are some familiar faces, including recent G League Memphis Hustle coaches Brad Jones and Alex Lloyd, along with and previous Grizzlies staff holdovers J.J. Outlaw and Vitaly Potapenko currently assisting Jenkins with the summer league team.

What will Jenkins’ system ultimately look like with the Grizzlies?

“Defensively, we want to be a disciplined unit in all areas – from transition to how we guard the post to man, pick-and-roll, direct hand-offs - we want to be aggressive and at the same time be disciplined,” Jenkins explained. “Offensively, I want to give them a lot of freedom. We want to play with structure, great pace and space. But we don’t just want chaos out there. We want some randomness. That’s the beauty of basketball, when you play free. The ball is moving and you’ve got some random action and all five players feel involved. Give them structure on both ends. And then you tell them to just go, compete and unleash them to do what they do as talented basketball players.”

MORANT STILL CONTRIBUTING

Young franchise cornerstone Ja Morant won't actually log on-court minutes in Salt Lake City or Las Vegas, but he's still investing plenty of time in summer school development.

Morant has been participating in conditioning and film sessions as the Grizzlies prepared for summer league play, and is with the team in Salt Lake City. The No. 2 overall pick in last month’s draft, Morant is sitting out of games as a precaution after recovering from a minor knee procedure in May. He also had a productive day Monday, having signed his rookie contract after the team’s morning shootaround. With contracts slotted and guaranteed for first-round draft picks, Morant will earn up to $17.8 million over his first two seasons before team extensions and team qualifying options kick in the following years.

Morant is picking up as much as he can while adjusting to a new coach, a new system and a new set of teammates.

Not only on the floor, but off the floor as well. Be the best Ja I can be. Ja Morant

“I’m going to be doing what I’ve been doing most of my life: just keep working and continue to get better,” Morant said recently. “Not only on the floor, but off the floor as well. Be the best Ja I can be.”

CARTER COUNTING ON CONTINUITY

Even with a few headline players sitting out, the Grizzlies are stocked with enough experience to set them up for success in both Salt Lake City and Las Vegas, point guard Jevon Carter insists.

“I feel like we all know each other, know each other’s game and played a lot together, so we should have that as an advantage,” Carter said. “Communication is everything. And when stuff breaks down, the quickest way to fix it is by communicating with guys who you’ve gone through this with before.”

Carter, swingman Julian Washburn and forwards Yuta Watanabe and Ivan Rabb will anchor the summer league team after spending time together last season with the Grizzlies and Memphis Hustle. Those four players have combined to play 121 games for the Grizzlies, including 16 starts.

All four also share another distinction: They’re all entering contract seasons and hope a solid showing in summer league will strengthen their standing on the roster entering next season. Carter and Rabb have one season remaining on their contracts, and both Watanabe and Washburn were on two-year, two-way contracts with the Grizzlies/Hustle last season.

Carter, the No. 32 pick in last year’s draft, theoretically stands as the third point guard on the roster behind Morant and restricted free agent Delon Wright. The Grizzlies could also further address the position this summer in free agency or trades. For now, Carter is focused on controlling what he can.

“I just want to go in and play my game, play as hard as I can and compete to win every night,” said Carter, who scored a career-high 32 points in the April regular season finale against Golden State.

YUTA GAINING GROUND

Don’t call it an offseason for Watanabe, whose basketball itinerary will be booked all the way through the start of regular season training camp in late September.

In addition to playing in the Salt Lake City and Las Vegas summer leagues, Watanabe is scheduled to participate with Japan’s national team in the FIBA Basketball World Cup in China. That tournament, which starts in late August and runs through the middle of September, is a qualifier for the 2020 Summer Olympics in Japan, with Watanabe’s native country serving as hosts.

Watanabe embraces the endless opportunities to build on his game – and his frame. He said he has gained 10 pounds from an offseason weight training program and has prioritized improving his three-point shooting for next season. Watanabe played 15 games for the Grizzlies as a rookie, and also averaged 14.1 points and 7.3 rebounds in 33 appearances with the Hustle. He garnered international acclaim when he became just the second Japanese player to appear in an NBA game.

“Right after the season, I went home to Japan for about two weeks and came right back to Memphis to start working out,” said Watanabe, a 6-9 power forward. “I feel like I’m getting a lot better and I’m excited about how much I’ve grown up and developed during the offseason.”

Watanabe is building momentum for what he hopes will be a breakthrough second NBA season.

“I’m mentally ready,” Watanabe said. “I know it’s going to be busy, but this is what I’m living for. I’m very grateful I can play a lot of games, which is awesome. I’m going to just have fun. Obviously, I’ve got to take care of my body. But I’m not going to take anything for granted because not many people can have this experience, so I’m really excited about it.”

KEEP AN EYE ON

The Grizzlies have a few intriguing but lesser-heralded prospects to keep an eye on in Salt Lake City. Three who went undrafted last month but could have a huge impact are Vanderbilt big man Simi Shittu, Purdue-Fort Wayne swingman John Konchar and Murray State guard Shaq Buchanan.

Shittu, a 19-year-old power forward, averaged 10.9 points and 6.7 rebounds as a freshman last seaon after signing with Vanderbilt as one of the top national prosects in the 2018 prep class. Konchar, a 6-5 four-year college player, was the first player in NCAA Division I history with 2,000 points, 1,000 rebounds, 500 assists and 200 steals. And Buchanan, a 6-3 wing who started alongside Morant at Murray State, was the Ohio Valley Conference defensive player of the year last season.

The contents of this page have not been reviewed or endorsed by the Memphis Grizzlies. All opinions expressed by Michael Wallace are solely his own and do not reflect the opinions of the Memphis Grizzlies or its Basketball Operations staff, owners, parent companies, partners or sponsors. His sources are not known to the Memphis Grizzlies and he has no special access to information beyond the access and privileges that go along with being an NBA accredited member of the media.