Lang's World: Parting shots, memories and lessons learned from Grizz Gaming's NBA 2K inaugural season

MEMPHIS – And then there were none.

This past Saturday night in New York City, Grizz Gaming closed out our inaugural season with a 72-67 win over Heat Check Gaming. With that win, we finished in tenth place in the NBA 2K League. And our season is now dunzo.

We finished with a 6-8 record, which is a mark you can use to sum up our season at a glance. But it isn’t the season’s full story.

With the season over, it’s easy to sit and look at it as something finite, a destination that we reached. But for those of us who have lived it every day since the draft back in April, it’s been a journey. And to me, it’s important to remember and value everything we went through to reach that destination. Every player on Grizz Gaming played an important role at different points in the season, from Winner draining a huge three to tie the game late against the Warriors, to Threat clinching our first win against the Pacers with a three, to DDouble sinking a game-winner.

I’ve learned a ton the last few months and have been challenged in ways I never expected. Some days have been easier than others, but throughout the highs and lows and the seemingly endless trips back and forth to New York City all summer, it’s been a ride I will never forget.

And it’s not just about us. Grizz Gaming is just one of 17 teams in the NBA2K League, and perhaps the most rewarding part of the last few months has been watching the League grow. Each week, people increasingly stopped us in airports or when we were out and about to ask about Grizz Gaming and the 2K League. My parents are watching Twitch. The world is now flat.

As the 2K League continues to grow, I’m so proud to be in on the ground floor. There are so many amazing people involved in this league, both forward-facing and behind the scenes. And as more and more people learn some of the stories of the people who are involved, I believe our league will only continue to get bigger and better.

The Grizz Gaming players have all gone home. Back in New York City, the 2K League Playoffs start this weekend for the eight remaining teams. At some point, my brain will begin to comprehend the looming reality of ‘Season Two’ of the 2K League, and I’ll start to kick around all those possibilities. But more immediately for me, college football is about to start, the NFL is kicking off, the Braves are in a playoff race, the NBA season is right around the corner, Madden is out, FIFA and 2K19 are coming soon, and Grind City Media needs content.

Oh, and I got a new puppy at home.

But before all that, I need a vacation. So before we press start once again, for just a week or so here, I’m going to press stop.

See y’all soon.

