Grind City Media to launch new morning program “Rise & Grind with Jessica Benson and Meghan Triplett”

The Memphis Grizzlies announced today that Grind City Media will launch a new morning program “Rise & Grind with Jessica Benson and Meghan Triplett.” The show will debut on Monday, July 20 and will air live each weekday at 8 a.m. CT on grindcitymedia.com, Grind City Media on YouTube or on the Official Grizzlies Mobile App, with on-demand viewing available after each live show. Listeners can also subscribe and stream daily podcasts at iTunes, Spotify and SoundCloud and receive updates and watch show clips by following Grind City Media on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook at @grindcitymedia.

“As we continue to grow Grind City Media, we wanted to refresh the concept of what a daily morning show should be for the multiplatform digital era,” Grizzlies President Jason Wexler said. “We are excited to entrust that vision to Jessica Benson and Meghan Triplett and look forward to the daily dialogue they will spark with their knowledge and joy for sports, culture and entertainment.”

Benson joins Grind City Media after serving as the Weekend Sports Anchor for WATN-TV, the ABC affiliate in Memphis, and has filled in as host on a variety of shows for 92.9 FM ESPN, the flagship radio station of the Grizzlies. Prior to her time in Memphis, the University of Southern California graduate was the sports director and weekday sports anchor for KNDU-TV and SWX in the Tri-Cities, Wash. In addition to her role with “Rise & Grind,” Benson will host the Grizzlies’ radio broadcast pregame, postgame and halftime shows on 92.9 FM ESPN.

Triplett, a Memphis native, joined Grind City Media as a digital content reporter last season and has served as a co-host for Grind City Media’s sports, entertainment and pop culture digital show, “3-Point Stance,” in addition to regular appearances across GCM platforms and game-night productions. Before joining the Grizzlies, the Tennessee State University graduate covered college and professional lacrosse as an anchor and host with Lax Sports Network (LSN) and worked at ESPN for four years in Bristol, Conn. and Charlotte, N.C.

