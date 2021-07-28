Grind City Media partners with Fastbreak Breakfast on two regional affiliate podcasts

Memphis, Tenn. – Grind City Media today announced the addition of two regional affiliate podcasts to the Grind City Media Podcast Network. Fastbreak Breakfast and Grits and Grinds will join six original Grind City Media podcasts, the Chris Vernon Show, Rise and Grind, The Odds Couple, Just Grizzlies, Grind City Wrestling and the newest podcast, Infield Fly. Infield Fly, hosted by Grind City Media’s Rob Fischer, Lang Whitaker and The Undefeated’s Keith Murphy, is a weekly podcast looking into the world of Major League Baseball, through the lens of regional fans, including the Cardinals, Cubs and Braves.

Fastbreak Breakfast, hosted in Nashville by Keith Parish, Jon Burr and Chuck Anderson, will join the Grind City Media Podcast Network as a two-episodes-a-week podcast covering the latest stories, providing hot takes, opinions and more from around the NBA. In addition to the Fastbreak Breakfast podcast, listeners can also find Parish’s podcast Grits and Grinds. Grits and Grinds is a weekly Grizzlies-focused podcast covering the Grizzlies both during the season as well as the off-season.

“We are excited to welcome Fastbreak Breakfast and Grits and Grinds to the Grind City Media Podcast Network. Both podcasts offer a unique perspective for all things Grizzlies and the NBA with an added layer of entertainment,” said John Pugliese, Executive Producer of Grind City Media and Vice President of Content, Production and Broadcast. “Keith, Jon and Chuck have been regional partners throughout the years, hosting numerous Grizzlies watch parties in Nashville, and grew their podcast by connecting the Grizzlies and NBA to fans in Nashville and around the region. We are thrilled to build on that following and partner together as we grow our network and reach.”

“Being a Grizzlies fan based in Nashville and a die-hard fan since the Grizzlies came to Memphis, we jumped at the chance to partner with Grind City Media,” said Parish. “We love the opportunity to bridge the gap between Memphis and Nashville for Grizzlies fans.”

Parish produces and hosts Fastbreak Breakfast and Grits and Grinds podcasts. When he isn’t podcasting or parenting, he works as a pianist in Nashville.

Anderson is co-host of Fastbreak Breakfast podcast. The Miami native and Heat fanatic has worked in the comedy and entertainment business for over 15 years and even helped break the Guinness World Record for longest Standup Comedy set in 2015.

Burr is co-host of Fastbreak Breakfast podcast. He currently serves as Director at Content Studio Iconoclast and is an award-winning writer, musician, and filmmaker.

To listen to Fastbreak Breakfast, Grits and Grinds or any other podcast on the Grind City Media Network, fans can visit grindcitymedia.com/podcasts or the Official Grizzlies Mobile App. Listeners can also subscribe and stream daily podcasts on Spotify and Apple Podcasts. For more information on Grind City Media, follow Grind City Media on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook at @grindcitymedia.