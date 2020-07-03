Grayson Allen Goes Beyond The Arc And Helps Provide 333,333 Meals In Memphis

While we all try and find different ways to cope with the COVID-19 global pandemic, Grizzlies guard Grayson Allen is making a difference here in Memphis. Allen, who wears number 3 and found a groove this season as a 3-and-D guy for the Grizzlies, is helping to provide 333,333 meals to people in need in the Memphis area through the Mid-South Food Bank.

His effort is in partnership with Lineage Logistics, the world’s largest and most innovative provider of temperature-controlled logistics, to raise awareness for its Share A Meal campaign, and in support of Feeding America®, the nation’s largest domestic hunger-relief organization.

“Upon learning of this need - especially because of the pandemic and this time in our country - I immediately wanted to help,” Allen said. “Food is such a basic need, and it is unfathomable to me that people still do not have adequate access.”

Lineage’s Share a Meal campaign aims to provide 100 million meals to those in need across the country, and Allen’s donation will be specifically targeted to benefit those in the Memphis area. To date, the campaign has provided the equivalent of 90 million meals, and Allen’s contribution is the next step in achieving its 100-million-meal goal. Lineage’s goal to help provide 100 million meals will include financial and in-kind donations facilitated by Lineage and its partners to Feeding America and other hunger-relief organizations.

“It was an important opportunity for me to do something locally here in Memphis, where I have been able to call home for the last year,” Allen said. “Food is such an important necessity and I’m fortunate to be in a position to give back.”

Allen’s off-court contributions come during a year where he flashed promise on the court for his new home. In 30 games with the Grizzlies this season, the 6-4 guard averaged a career-best 7.4 points per game on 36.3% shooting from deep. Allen really started to find his groove in December, when he shot 53.88 from the field and a scorching 48.9% from three, but a hip injury in January sidelined him and landed him on the inactive list. However, given new league rules that allowed injured players to have access to team facilities throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Allen was able to stay in Memphis and continue to rehab.

“When the season was put on pause, I thought about going home to Florida,” Allen said. “But I was injured and on crutches at the time, which made travel tough. For me, I had it in my mind that there was a possibility that we were going to come back and finish the year. So, it was important for me to remain in Memphis and rehab with the Grizzlies staff.”

Allen, who says that his body feels great, will continue working hard for Memphis both on and off the court. Fans looking to contribute can join the Share A Meal effort and support Mid-South Food Bank by visiting www.feedingamerica.org/GraysonGrizzlies.

*$1 helps provide 3 meals secured by Mid-South Food Bank.