Gametime: Grizzlies at Bucks

Final: Grizzlies 99, Bucks 95 - March 31, 2012

Key Run of the Night

In the third quarter, the Grizzlies went on a 14-0 run to take a 70-62 lead. The Bucks never got closer than three the rest of the way.

Player Notes

- Starting center Marc Gasol had 13 points and 15 rebounds.

- Zach Randolph added 13 points and seven rebounds.

- Marreese Speights scored 10 points and added 10 rebounds.

- Gilbert Arenas played 16 minutes, 36 seconds and scored four points

- Josh Selby was recalled from Reno but didn't arrive in time to play.

The Grizzlies fended off a late rally by the Bucks and escaped Milwaukee with a 99-95 road win Saturday night. O.J. Mayo scored a season-high 24 off the bench and Rudy Gay added 17 points and 10 boards. Download the game book (.pdf)

Mayo and Gay each came up big in the second half to help Memphis win for the third time in four games.

Highlight of the Night

Game Notes

Mayo clinched the victory with two more free throws for a 99-95 lead with 10.6 seconds to play.

The Grizzlies opened the fourth with a 3-pointer from the right corner by Quincy Pondexter for an 81-71 lead with 11:35 left.

Up Next:

They said...

Coach Hollins

On tonight’s win…

“That was a tough one. We shot 40 percent in the first half, they were about 47 to 48 percent. But we came back and

shut them down. They were down to 41 percent, we get up to 42 percent. We made some big shots, we made free

throws, and we just crushed them on the boards 58-39. That’s the largest rebounding margin for us this season. We

almost gave it away with turnovers and not smart plays, on defense fouling three point shooters. We made enough

plays to win the game.”

On the effort from the Grizzlies…

“Mike Conley didn’t play, so (Jeremy) Pargo starts, did a nice job. Quincy Pondexter, Gilbert Arenas, O.J. (Mayo), and

Zach (Randolph), all of them came in there and did what was working. Our bench was superb there. We had 51 points

from our bench, so what can you say? That was a great team win and we needed it after a disappointing loss last

night.”

On the difference between the first half and second half for Rudy Gay…

“We went to him a lot more (in the second half). Right off the bat, we decided to go to him and get him involved. In the

first half we were trying to go inside a lot. He’s one of our leading scorers. He picked it up and started bringing it. He

and O.J. got it going in the fourth quarter as we extended the lead.”

On O.J. Mayo…

“Season high for O.J. He shot the ball, got to the free throw line, which was huge. If he doesn’t get 10 free throws, so

24 points turns into 14 points.”

Gilbert Arenas

On adjusting back to an NBA season…

“I’m getting practices under my belt now. I know the plays. I’m just trying to get a feel for it, get my NBA legs under

me. Right now my three point shot is a little short, but I’m on fire. I need to get the NBA rhythm again. I’m having fun,

trying to do other things, like rebound, get other people open right now.”

On chemistry with O.J. Mayo…

“Usually he’s on the ball, I’ll play the ‘2.’ We’re just trying to go off the matchup, see who’s pressing, see who’s not.

When he was on fire, I’ll handle the ball, so he can get his reps up and shoot. We’re just playing off each other.”>/p>

