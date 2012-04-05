Grizzlies at Mavericks: April 4, 2012

Gametime

Final: Mavericks 95, Grizzlies 85 - April 4, 2012

Video Highlights

Photos

Key Stat of the Night

Memphis led 46-36 when Conley made a 21-foot jumper with 3:24 left in the first half before Dallas cut its largest deficit with a 9-1 run.

Key Run of the Night

Dallas used a 21-4 run from the 9:39 mark of the fourth quarter through the 3:01 mark to flip a 73-68 deficit into an 89-77 advantage. The Grizzlies' only points in that stretch came on a layup by Mayo and one free throw each from Marc Gasol and Mayo. They were 1-for-12 during the cold snap.

Player Notes

- O.J. Mayo scored 17 points.

- Marc Gasol had 10 points.

- Mike Conley added 11 points.

- Tony Allen left the game with 5:20 left after taking a hard foul from Brendan Haywood. He received stitches on inside and outside of cheek/lip area.

O.J. Mayo came off the bench for 17 points and Marc Gasol (10 points, 10 rebounds) had a double-double but the Grizzlies fell to the Mavericks 95-85 on the road Wednesday night. Michael Conley had 11 points while Tony Allen and Marreese Speights chipped in with nine points apiece.

It was the first of two games in four days between the teams that are in a virtual tie for fifth place in the Western Conference standings. They play again Saturday in Memphis, a night after both play different teams.

Highlight of the Night

Up Next:

Grizzlies at Heat, Fri, April 6, 6:30pm

They said...

Coach Hollins

It was a tough battle tonight - talk about the difference…

“Well, we were in the game right to the fourth quarter. We struggled to score in the second half; we scored 34 points, couldn’t make any shots. We shot 52% at halftime, [and] wound up at 42% for the game. And we gave what we had. I thought we battled. It’s one thing to just play three games in a row, but we just played 5 in 6 [days] and 7 in 9, so it was a tough stretch. But, we did good and I’m proud of our team and how they kept battling. And it’s just the way it goes with the schedule and the season this year. Everybody’s had to go through it, this was our turn, and we did a great job, but we came up short tonight.”

Was it just a matter of running out of stream a little bit in the fourth?

“I thought we played well enough to win the game. We were in the game all the way. We kept staying ahead; staying ahead, and then right at the end we kind of just let go of the rope a little bit. And then they got the lead, and then they sustained their run. And they got a little more aggressive offensively and kept attacking the basket, and we just didn’t have enough to hold the finger in the dike.”

Mike Conley

On the end of the game

“I think we ran out of gas. I think we gave our best effort, for the most part. In the fourth quarter, we couldn’t score, shots weren’t falling for us, and they got too many easy looks in transition. They got out and got some turnovers, and they were able to capitalize off of those for some easy buckets.”

On the tough schedule

“It was. I thought our guys laid it all out there, and we gave it all we could. We played hard, and that’s all you can ask. We gave ourselves a chance to win, and that’s what we strive to do every night.”

On the Mavericks’ defensive changes