Gametime: Grizzlies vs. Rockets - Mar. 30, 2012

Final: Rockets 98, Grizzlies 89 - March 30, 2012

Key Stat of the Night

- Houston, which beat Memphis on the defensive glass 35-22, has outrebounded its last nine opponents defensively by an average of 33.1-27.6.

Key Run of the Night

Guard O.J. Mayo drained a difficult jumper to slice Memphis' deficit to 84-81 with 4:39 remaining in the fourth period, but Houston quickly squashed the Grizzlies' surge thanks to a Patrick Patterson bucket and a one-handed runner by Dragic.

Player Notes

- O.J. Mayo also netted 15 points (5-13 FG), a team-high four assists and two steals tonight. Mayo has now scored double figures off the bench 33 times this season.

- Marc Gasol posted 19 points (7-16 FG, 5-7 FT), team-high nine boards and two blocks tonight.

- Tony Allen had 15 points (5-15 FG, 5-6 FT), seven boards and three steals tonight, leading Memphis to 13-steal performance.

- Dante Cunningham suffered a left ankle sprain and did not return to tonight’s game.

The Grizzlies could not end a long road losing streak to the Rockets Friday night, losing 98-89. O.J. Mayo had 15 points off the bench, while Rudy Gay led the way for Memphis with 20 points. The Grizzlies span of seven games in nine days continues Saturday against the Bucks.

Highlight of the Night

Game Notes

- Memphis hasn't won in Houston since April 2006.

Up Next:

They said...

Coach Hollins

On the key to the game

"Shooting 37 percent, we had 94 shots, 23 offensive rebounds, one from fifteen at the three-point line that was our one biggest problem. The next problem we had was down the stretch we couldn’t get an offensive rebound or stops and they got the offensive rebounds and the put backs. We started the game off and put ourselves in a huge hole down seventeen and we battled back. We never could get over the hump completely. The Rockets did a nice job of making a bucket just about every time they needed to make one. They made shots; sometimes three-point shooters are open. We had a lot of three point shots, but we didn’t make them. That’s the game of basketball, you have to make shots"

"They started him and he had 16 rebounds, what can you say he is a very good player and he has been a great addition to their team."

Tony Allen

On the game:

"They (Rockets) started off hot and that gave their team confidence and it looked like they wanted it more than we did. We had our chances, we tied it up a few times, but we just couldn’t get a stop when we needed to. We couldn’t get a key stop or a key rebound or a key loose ball, or whatever down the stretch. They showed they wanted it more than we did. It’s going to be a battle for the rest of the season. I think we have to be more alert on the defensive end of the court and everybody has to be tied together."

Mike Conley

On the game: