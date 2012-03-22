Gametime: Grizzlies at Trail Blazers

Gametime

Final Score: Grizzlies 93, Trail Blazers 97 - Mar. 22, 2012

Marc Gasol led the Grizzlies with 22 points and nine rebounds in their 97-93 road loss to the Trail Blazers. Tony Allen tallied 17 points and Rudy Gay scored 10. Next, the Grizzlies travel to the Clippers on Saturday at 2 p.m.

Coach Hollins

On the outcome of the game::

“They came out, and again we allowed a team to shoot the ball extremely well. Batum got off—had 17 points at halftime. We had to go to the bench in the first quarter just to get some energy and get some spark. It’s like we’re a little dead right now. We came back and we battled in the third quarter. We outscored them 25 to 17, then we give up 31 points in the fourth quarter when they went small. The small lineup hurt us because we couldn’t play zone. We have some guys that haven’t been around to play zone, and they were able to take advantage of us with their small lineup and we couldn’t take advantage of them.”

On what part of the team’s defense was most disappointing:

“Just the consistent effort. We relax too much. We’re relaxing on the weak side. We’re not alert to help-side help. We’re not alert when a guy is going through and all of a sudden he’s coming off of a screen. It’s a lot of things, but it’s just energy and effort, our focus and our discipline. Our discipline is out the window. We’re just gambling all over the court and putting everybody in jeopardy.”

On Gilbert Arenas’ performance:

“You saw him make some passes and things. He doesn’t have legs to really play like he wants to, but he was fine.”

Marc Gasol

On the outcome of the game:

"At the end we made a couple mistakes that they made us pay [for]. Offensively, we had a couple turnovers and a couple bad shots that weren’t as close to being executed as the way we wanted to, and that was the game. It was a close game, so those couple mistakes at the end killed us."

On getting more offense in the paint in tonight’s game:

"Our identity is not just an offense… it’s more on defense. We’ve got to do a better job than that defensively. It’s hard to be perfect for 48 minutes, but we have to get it up there from 35 to the 40 minute mark where we play consistent defense."

On the team’s recent defensive struggles:

"I wish I could tell you. If we knew what it was, we’d try to fix it. But mainly, we just keep fighting. We have to keep giving the second and third effort. If we make one mistake, somebody has to make up for that mistake. We just have to keep doing what we used to do."

Mike Conley

On the team’s recent defensive struggles:

"We were just giving them too many easy, wide-open looks. We’re not contesting jumpers like we were… we’re not playing scrappy like we normally do, and that’s our style of defense."

On if the team gambles defensively: