"Food Truck Fridays at FedExForum" returns this Friday, September 14
Annual Food Truck Fridays are returning to FedExForum starting this Friday, September 14 and running every Friday from 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. through October 5.
During these select dates, local food trucks will be parked on the FedExForum Plaza offering their custom creations to the downtown lunch crowd. Participants can experience the mobile food movement and beat the Memphis heat with covered seating on the outdoor plaza. Attendees can also test drive Season Tickets to Memphis Grizzlies games this season by speaking with Account Executives who will be on hand to assist. Fans can support the Grizzlies by purchasing 2018/19 Season Tickets, 22-, 10-Game or Flex Packs. In addition, those who register for Grizzlies E-News Alerts at Food Truck Fridays will receive two free tickets to a preseason game.
Below is the schedule for this year’s Food Truck Fridays at FedExForum:
September 14
- Moe’s
- Quasi Food Truck
- Lynnie’s Links
- Bedrock
- MemPops
September 21
- Moe’s
- Stix
- Arepa 901
- Chow Dog Things
- MemPops
September 28
- Moe’s
- Voodoo Café
- Fuel Food Truck
- Chow Dog Things
- MemPops
October 5
- Moe’s
- Soi Number 9
- Grisanti 9dough1
- StickEm Food Truck
- MemPops
To learn more about food trucks affiliated with Food Truck Fridays at FedExForum, visit fedexforum.com or follow @FedExForum on Twitter and Facebook. Join the conversation with hashtag #FoodTruckFriday @FedExForum.