"Food Truck Fridays at FedExForum" returns this Friday, September 14

Annual Food Truck Fridays are returning to FedExForum starting this Friday, September 14 and running every Friday from 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. through October 5.

During these select dates, local food trucks will be parked on the FedExForum Plaza offering their custom creations to the downtown lunch crowd. Participants can experience the mobile food movement and beat the Memphis heat with covered seating on the outdoor plaza. Attendees can also test drive Season Tickets to Memphis Grizzlies games this season by speaking with Account Executives who will be on hand to assist. Fans can support the Grizzlies by purchasing 2018/19 Season Tickets, 22-, 10-Game or Flex Packs. In addition, those who register for Grizzlies E-News Alerts at Food Truck Fridays will receive two free tickets to a preseason game.

Below is the schedule for this year’s Food Truck Fridays at FedExForum:

September 14 Moe’s

Quasi Food Truck

Lynnie’s Links

Bedrock

MemPops September 21 Moe’s

Stix

Arepa 901

Chow Dog Things

MemPops

September 28 Moe’s

Voodoo Café

Fuel Food Truck

Chow Dog Things

MemPops October 5 Moe’s

Soi Number 9

Grisanti 9dough1

StickEm Food Truck

MemPops

To learn more about food trucks affiliated with Food Truck Fridays at FedExForum, visit fedexforum.com or follow @FedExForum on Twitter and Facebook. Join the conversation with hashtag #FoodTruckFriday @FedExForum.