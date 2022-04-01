First Round Playoff tickets for Memphis Grizzlies Home Games 1 and 2 go on sale Wednesday, April 6, at 10 a.m.

Memphis, Tenn. – The Memphis Grizzlies today announced that tickets for Home Games 1 and 2 of the First Round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs will be available for purchase on Wednesday, April 6, at 10 a.m. An exclusive presale is available on Tuesday, April 5, at 10 a.m., for all MVP Season Ticket Members. The Grizzlies 2022 Playoffs are presented by Orion. Tickets will be available for purchase by going online to grizzlies.com/tickets or by calling 1-800-4-NBATIX.

Dates and times of home playoff games for the Grizzlies, who are making their second consecutive NBA Playoffs appearance and 12th in franchise history, will be announced at a later date. In addition, the 2022 NBA Playoff promotional schedule including watch parties and plaza parties will be coming in the upcoming weeks.

There is a purchase limit of four tickets per game, and buyers are restricted to fans within the Greater Mid-South and throughout Tennessee. Fans are encouraged to guarantee their 2022 playoff tickets before the public on-sale by purchasing 2022-23 Season Tickets by visiting grizzlies.com/season-tickets or by calling (901) 888-HOOP.

Fans who want to support the Memphis Grizzlies and purchase tickets to the Grizzlies’ remaining regular season home games may do so now by calling (901) 888-HOOP or going online to grizzlies.com/tickets. For more information on the Grizzlies, ‘like’ Memphis Grizzlies on Facebook or follow on Twitter and Instagram (@memgrizz).