FedExForum announces policy changes for guests

FedExForum announced today that the following policies will be in effect for the foreseeable future for all events at FedExForum, including Memphis Grizzlies games, Memphis Tigers men’s basketball games, concerts and other shows. These policies are in compliance with both the Shelby County Health Department Directive No. 14, as well as arena protocols put forth by the NBA promoting the health and safety of players, fans and staff upon their return.

COVID-19 HEALTH AND SAFETY MEASURES

The following mandatory practices are being instituted to help stop the spread of COVID-19, including the wearing of facemasks, staying socially distant from other groups as well as recommended frequent handwashing. Consistent with the Face Mask Health Order and Directive No. 2 issued by the Shelby County Health Department on August 24, all guests, staff, vendors and any other attendees at FedExForum will be required to wear a face mask at all times. Guests in FedExForum will be able to remove their masks only while eating, preferably at their ticketed seats. The NBA has further designated that face shields and bandanas will not serve as appropriate face masks, but instead could be worn as a second layer of protection.

All guests and staff at FedExForum will be expected to practice social distancing and maintain at least six feet of distance from other groups and individuals at all times. Signage encouraging groups to remain socially distant will be visible upon arrival, entry and in/around the concourses. Ticketed seats inside FedExForum have been appropriately spaced to allow for six feet of social distance between groups. At this time, and based on seating configurations per event, seating capacity within FedExForum is expected to be roughly 20%. Available capacity within FedExForum is subject to change at any time in accordance with Shelby County Health Directives and well as direction from the NBA League Office. FedExForum has also installed more than 300 hand sanitizing stations throughout the concourses, elevators and other common areas for easy and ample access for guests.

In accordance with Shelby County Health Directives and League Policy, the possibility of COVID-19 testing for fans seated in certain areas within FedExForum for Grizzlies games is currently being explored, with additional updates to follow.

GUEST EXPERIENCE

The bag policy at FedExForum remains the same (no bags larger than 14” x 14” x 6” are allowed) but there will be additional safety measures taken upon entry in to the arena, including the use of X-ray machines to screen all bags. The use of X-ray machines will be a contactless step that takes the place of manual bag searches. Ladies’ wristlets and small clutches will also be subject to additional screening via X-ray machine, but there will be designated express lines for expedited entry into FedExForum for those choosing to forego carrying a bag.

FedExForum made the switch to mobile ticketing last season, but beginning this December single game tickets purchased at the FedExForum Box Office will also move to mobile delivery. Tickets purchased at the Box Office will be delivered to guests by text or email at time of purchase and guests will self-scan their mobile device at entry. All guests should always add tickets to Apple Wallet or Google Pay prior to approaching FedExForum, and phones should remain unlocked and brightness turned up during the scanning process.

FedExForum will encourage early arrival for guests and all entrances will be opened in order to allow fans to spread out and reduce entry wait times. Arena maps with available entry points will be located in the official FedExForum mobile app, which is part of the official Memphis Grizzlies mobile app. Guests exiting FedExForum will be encouraged to maintain social distancing.

Both FedExForum and the Memphis Grizzlies encourage all guests to download the official Memphis Grizzlies mobile app, which includes a section for FedExForum, from the App Store for iPhone or the Google Play store for Android devices. After downloading the app, guests are encouraged to turn on Bluetooth, location services and enable notifications from the app that will offer important and relevant information both in advance of arriving at FedExForum as well as tips once arriving onsite.

Amenities and Concessions

Coming to FedExForum in the near future will be contactless transactions at concession stands throughout the arena. Contactless transactions will benefit both guests and staff, as guests will have the opportunity to scan their own cards or tap to pay with services such as Apple Pay and Google Pay. When the contactless transactions are fully operational, the opportunity to pay for concessions with cash will be greatly reduced and will occur at designated concession stands. Until further notice, and as a result of COVID-19 health and safety measures, concession offerings will all be individual, prepackaged food and drink items. No refills on soda and popcorn will be offered until further notice, and all condiments will be individually packaged and available upon request.

For more information, like FedExForum on Facebook or follow on Twitter and Instagram at @fedexforum. Fans can purchase tickets for all shows on sale to the general public at ticketmaster.com or at the FedExForum Box Office. Exclusive FedExForum presales are available to all Memphis Grizzlies’ MVP Season Ticket Members, Grizzlies and FedExForum E-news subscribers or by connection with FedExForum and the Grizzlies on their social sites.