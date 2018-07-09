Elliot Perry named Memphis Grizzlies’ Alternate Governor for the NBA Board of Governors

The Memphis Grizzlies today announced that Chairman and Owner Robert Pera has appointed Memphis native Elliot Perry as Alternate Governor to the NBA’s Board of Governors.

Since retiring from professional basketball, Perry has committed his life to making a difference in the Memphis Community. Perry is a member of the Grizzlies local ownership group and serves on the board of seven organizations throughout the City of Memphis including Teach for America (TFA), Memphis Athletic Ministries (MAM), New Hope Christian Academy and the National Civil Rights Museum (NCRM). He also works with the Poplar Foundation as their Community Advisor, focusing on educational opportunities for youth and families in Memphis.

Perry’s passion for helping youth through education and mentorship is also reflected in his work with the Grizzlies Foundation. As Chairman of the Grizzlies Foundation Board, among other responsibilities, Perry works closely with students at Grizzlies Prep, the only charter middle school in the nation branded by a NBA team that serves more than 300 young men in grades 5-8. Since opening in July 2012, Grizzlies Prep has focused on accelerated reading, writing, science and mathematics programs, preparing young men for high school, college and their future careers. The school ranks in the top 5% of middle schools in the state of Tennessee, working with students who arrive predominantly with below grade level skills in various school subjects.

Each week, Perry meets with students at the school, acting as a mentor, building trust and relationships all in an effort to carry out the school’s mission: to develop and grow scholars academically, socially and emotionally. With core values of responsibility, integrity, courage, commitment, grit and excellence, Grizzlies Prep teaches scholars the meaning of these values and the importance of applying them to their daily lives.

A graduate of Treadwell High School, Perry started every game in his four-year collegiate career with his hometown Memphis State Tigers and led his team to two NCAA Tournament berths, including a second round appearance in 1987, before graduating with a degree in marketing. Drafted in the second round (37th overall) of the 1991 NBA Draft by the Los Angeles Clippers, the Tennessee Sports Hall of Famer played 10 seasons in the NBA for seven different teams, including a stint with the Memphis Grizzlies in his final season (2001-02).

