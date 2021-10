Memphis, Tenn. – The Memphis Grizzlies today provided the following medical update on Grizzlies G/F Dillon Brooks:

After undergoing imaging pursuant to the normal course of return-to-play protocol, it was determined that in the best interest of the long-term healing of the fracture in Dillon’s left hand, additional treatment should be undertaken at this time. He will be reevaluated in 2-3 weeks.