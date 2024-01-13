Clippers defeat Grizzlies, 128-119

MEMPHIS, TN - JANUARY 12: Xavier Tillman #2 of the Memphis Grizzlies drives to the basket during the game against the LA Clippers on January 12, 2024 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. ( Photo by Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images )

The Los Angeles Clippers (25-13) defeated the Memphis Grizzlies (14-24), 128-119, Friday at FedExForum, snapping the team’s three-game winning streak.

Jaren Jackson Jr. led the Grizzlies with 21 points. Xavier Tillman Sr. tallied a career-high tying 20 points, nine rebounds and two blocks on his 25th birthday. David Roddy finished with 17 points off the bench. Desmond Bane scored 15 points before exiting the game in the third quarter with a left ankle sprain.

Paul George paced the Clippers with a season-high 37 points, shooting 7-of-10 from 3-point range. Kawhi Leonard netted 22 points. Amir Coffey scored 13 points off the bench, Russell Westbrook posted 12 points. Ivica Zubac posted a team-high 11 rebounds.

The Clippers scored 11 straight points bridging the first and second quarters to jump start a 42-27 second quarter. Los Angeles made its first 11 shot attempts in the second period and shot 16-of-20 during the quarter to enter halftime with a 65-53 lead.

Los Angeles extended its lead to 23 points shortly after Bane, who stepped on Leonard’s foot during a drive to the basket, exited with 5:15 remaining in the third.

The Clippers won for the eighth time in their last nine games and for the ninth time in their last 12 road games after an 0-6 start away from home.