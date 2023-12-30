Clippers defeat Grizzlies, 117-106

The Memphis Grizzlies (10-21) ended their road trip with a 117-106 to the Los Angeles Clippers (19-12). The Grizzlies finished 2-2 in their four-game stretch away from home.

Jaren Jackson Jr. tallied 22 points, shooting 4-of-6 from 3-point range, and four stocks for the Grizzlies. Marcus Smart finished with 22 points, while Ja Morant registered his second double-double of the season with 19 points and 10 assists.

Paul George led all scorers with 23 points and seven rebounds for the Clippers. James Harden posted a double-double with 16 points and 13 assists. Ivica Zubac also registered a double-double finishing with 15 points and a season-high 20 rebounds his fifth double-double in their last seven games.

Zubac helped the Clippers outrebound the Grizzlies 54-33 overall and 11-3 on the offensive glass, leading to a 16-3 advantage in second chance points.

Memphis opened the game on a 5-0 run before the Los Angeles took the lead with 6:14 left in the quarter and didn’t trail again. The Grizzlies recovered from a 15-point deficit to tie the game at 49 but trailed 59-54 at halftime.

The Clippers rebuilt their lead to 23 in the second half and held on despite a 12-0 Grizzlies run that pulled the team within eight in the fourth quarter.

The Grizzlies return to FedExForum for a three-game homestand they face the Sacramento Kings on Sunday, Dec 31, at 7 p.m. CT. The game will be broadcast on Bally Sports Southeast and on 92.9 FM ESPN.