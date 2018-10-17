Grizzlies forward Chandler Parsons purchases 1000 tickets to be given away for Friday’s home opener vs. Atlanta Hawks
Memphis Grizzlies forward Chandler Parsons has purchased 1000 tickets to Friday’s Home Opener against the Atlanta Hawks and will distribute them to fans Thursday, October 18 after practice at approximately 2 p.m. in the FedExForum Grand Lobby. Parsons purchased the tickets as a way to invite Grizzlies fans to join the team in tipping-off the 2018-19 season and as a way to say thank you for their support.
The tickets will be given away on a first-come, first-served basis (limit two tickets per person).
