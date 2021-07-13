Casting Call: Memphis Grizzlies to hold tryouts for live entertainment teams for 2021-22 season

Memphis, Tenn. – The Memphis Grizzlies will host open tryouts as they search for the next performers to join their Live Entertainment teams for the upcoming 2021-22 season. Grizzlies Live Entertainment squads perform at Grizzlies home games and also represent the team at promotional and community events in the Memphis-area and regionally. An open casting call is out for performers of all ages and backgrounds for the following groups: Grizz Girls, Grannies & Grandpas, Blue Bunch, Claw Crew and the Grizzline. Fans who would like to learn more about each Entertainment Team can click here.

Grizzlies Live Entertainment Team Auditions Schedule

Grizzline, presented by AutoZone, first round auditions will need to be submitted virtually by noon on July 25, followed by the in-person Finals, August 1. Click here to submit your audition.

Grizzlies Live Entertainment Team Audition Clinics and Prep Class Schedule

For dance-specific tryouts, including the Grizz Girls outfitted by Varsity Spirit, Grannies & Grandpas and the Blue Bunch, presented by BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee, audition clinics and prep classes are available for interested applicants who want to learn the tryout routines early. Prep classes and audition clinics for the Grannies & Grandpas and Blue Bunch are held at SubRoy Studios (2435 Whitten Road). The Grizz Girls prep classes will be held at SubRoy Studios and the audition clinics will be held at Collage Dance Collective (505 Tillman Street).

Key Dates for Grizz Girl Auditions Girl Play Dance Classes Get in shape for the big day and learn our signature style! Wednesday July 14 and July 21 @ 7:30 p.m. SubRoy Dance Studios

2435 Kirby Whitten Rd, Memphis, TN 38133 $10 per class (no registration necessary) Pre-Audition Clinics Get a leg up on the competition! Wednesday, July 28

Thursday, July 29 All clinics start at 6:00 p.m. Collage Dance Collective

505 Tillman St, Memphis, TN 38112 $25 for one, $40 for both Register Now

Key Dates for Grannies & Grandpas Auditions Pre-Audition Clinics Learn the routine early! Sunday, August 1

Tuesday, August 3

Thursday, August 5 All clinics start at 7:00 p.m. SubRoy Studios

2435 Kirby Whitten Rd, Memphis, TN 38133 $20 for one, $35 for two, $50 for all three Register Now

Key Dates for Blue Bunch Auditions Pre-Audition Clinics Learn the routine early! Monday, August 2

Wednesday, August 4

Friday, August 6 All clinics start at 7:00 p.m. SubRoy Studios

2435 Kirby Whitten Rd, Memphis, TN 38133 $20 for one, $35 for two, $50 for all three Register Now

Fans who want to support the Memphis Grizzlies and purchase 2021-22 Season Tickets by calling (901) 888-HOOP or going online to grizzlies.com/tickets. For more information on the Grizzlies, visit grizzlies.com, ‘like’ Memphis Grizzlies on Facebook or follow @memgrizz on Twitter and Instagram.