Capacity at FedExForum increases to approximately 55 percent for first round of 2021 NBA Playoffs

The Memphis Grizzlies today announced they will further increase capacity inside FedExForum for the First Round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs. Capacity will now reach approximately 55 percent, up from the previously announced 40 percent. The Grizzlies consulted with the Shelby County Health Department, as well as the NBA League office, on the increase. Available capacity within FedExForum is subject to change at any time in accordance with Shelby County Health Directives as well as direction from the NBA League Office.

Playoff tickets for Home Games 3 and 4 of the First Round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs will be available for purchase Monday, May 24, at 2 p.m., including a limited number of six-person suite nights. Tickets are available for purchase by going online to grizzlies.com/tickets. There is a limit of four tickets per game. An exclusive presale is available on Monday, May 24, at 10 a.m. for all MVP Season Ticket Members. Grizzlies fans interested in becoming an MVP Season Ticket Member to gain access to playoff tickets can call (901) 888-HOOP or visit grizzlies.com/tickets.

In accordance with the arena’s COVID-19 policies, all guests and staff at FedExForum must wear a proper face mask as well as practice social distancing, including maintaining at least six feet of distance from other groups and individuals while in the concourses. In addition, other FedExForum policy changes made in advance of the 2020-21 regular season will remain in effect for the postseason. This includes mobile ticketing and contactless transactions at concession stands. The bag policy at FedExForum remains the same (no bags larger than 14” x 14” x 6” are allowed) with X-ray machines used in lieu of manual searches. There are designated express lines for expedited entry into FedExForum for those without bags.

