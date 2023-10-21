Bucks hold off Grizzlies, 124-116, in preseason finale

MILWAUKEE, WI - OCTOBER 20: Xavier Tillman #2 of the Memphis Grizzlies drives to the basket during the preseason game on October 20, 2023 at the Fiserv Forum Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. ( Photo by Gary Dineen/NBAE via Getty Images )

The Milwaukee Bucks (3-2) were able to hold off the Memphis Grizzlies (2-3), 124-116, Friday night at Fiserv Forum, as both teams finished their preseason schedules.

Desmond Bane tallied 24 points while making five of his nine 3-point attempts. Ziaire Williams followed with 15 points, while Marcus Smart, had 11 points and six assists in his Grizzlies debut. Santi Aldama posted 13 points off the bench.

Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Buckswith 26 points, while Damian Lillard contributed 19 points. MarJon Beauchamp added 18 points from the second unit.

Milwaukee scored a 14-0 run in the first quarter and a 15-1 run in the second period to lead 47-35. However, after Smart checked in with 6:37 remaining before halftime, the Grizzlies went on a 23-5 run to close the half and take a 58-52 advantage into intermission.

Memphis led 94-85 at the end of the third quarter when both teams removed their starters, with the exception of Lillard, who played the first 3:16 of the final frame.