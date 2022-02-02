Black History Month a key focus for Memphis Grizzlies throughout February

Memphis, Tenn. – The Memphis Grizzlies tip off February with a month-long celebration of Black History Month (BHM) with the intent to inspire excellence, innovation and creativity within all industries, as well as empower greater collaborations and shared purpose that uplifts the Black community. The Grizzlies will culminate Black History Month with their 2022 HBCU Night, presented by Pinnacle Financial Partners, on Monday, Feb 28, at 7 p.m. against the San Antonio Spurs. Grizz Nation can purchase tickets for HBCU Night by calling (901) 888-HOOP or by going online to grizzlies.com/tickets.

Calendar 28

During Black History Month, Grizz Nation can visit grizzlies.com/BHM to find Calendar 28, a BHM curated calendar featuring daily facts that speak to the City of Memphis, Memphis Grizzlies and the NBA. The list was curated with the support of the Memphis Public Library and Facing History & Ourselves. In addition to the daily facts, fans will be able to find a special list, created by the Memphis Public Library, highlighting books written by Black authors from Memphis and the surrounding area. Additional resources available at grizzlies.com/BHM include personal reflections from Grizzlies players.

HBCU Engagement

For the fourth consecutive year, the Grizzlies will honor Historically Black Colleges and Universities and celebrate the rich diversity of HBCU’s and their contributions to ensure students receive a solid and sound education. Beginning with the home game on Feb. 8, the Memphis Grizzlies will honor this year’s HBCU Empowerment Award, presented by Pinnacle Financial Partners, honorees during home games in February. The HBCU Empowerment Award honors individuals who have graduated from an HBCU and are empowering the Memphis community within the areas of education, health & wellness, service and youth development. Full details regarding HBCU Night on Feb. 28 will be shared in the coming days.

Community Programming

Students participating in the Memphis Grizzlies Read to Achieve Challenge, presented by International Paper in association with KPMG, will be challenged during the first week of Black History Month to read a Martin Luther King Jr.-themed book. Upon completion of their book, students will write a letter to Martin Luther King Jr. about what they learned and how they can continue his legacy.

In addition, the Bridge Builders AmeriCorps Team will lead the Memphis Grizzlies Scholars Program, presented by Ford and Your Mid-South Ford Dealers, through an interactive experiential workshop that celebrates Black History month. Scholars and mentors will work together to compete in a scavenger hunt highlighting Black people that have been instrumental throughout American life. Scholars will identify what part of the Black experience is most important to them, think through current issues facing Black people and create solutions and take a journey through time exploring Black Civil Rights Movement from the Black Panther Party to Black Lives Matter.

During Black History Month, TEAM Mentor’s mentees and mentors will enjoy a special viewing of the classic Our Friend, Martin, 1999 American direct-to-video animated children’s educational film about Martin Luther King Jr. and the Civil Rights Movement. Throughout the month, mentees and mentors will debrief the movie with interactive discussion and activities based on diversity, empathy and community.

Employee Engagement

During BHM Grizzlies employees will have an opportunity to tour the legendary Stax Museum of American Soul Music for an opportunity to learn more about Black musical history in the city of Memphis. Continuing with the organization’s emphasis on supporting local business, the Grizzlies will provide employees with a Valentine’s Day treat from local Black-owned dessert company Miss Birdsong’s Sweet Tooth. In addition, BHM will feature the return of Food Truck Friday at FedExForum, treating employees to lunch from one of three locally Black-owned food trucks, Stickem, The Fry Guy and Trap Fusion.

For more information on Black History Month visit grizzlies.com/BHM or follow Grizzlies Community on Twitter and Instagram (@grizzcommunity).

Fans who want to support the Memphis Grizzlies and purchase single game tickets, can do so now by calling (901) 888-HOOP or by going online to grizzlies.com/tickets. Season Tickets are the best way to guarantee seats to the top matchups at the lowest prices all season long. For more information on the Grizzlies, ‘like’ Memphis Grizzlies on Facebook or follow on Twitter and Instagram (@memgrizz).