Bear Necessities: Key notes, numbers and trends entering Grizzlies-Wizards matchup

WASHINGTON – After giving up a season-high 132 points in their previous game in Atlanta, the Grizzlies (28-41) try to salvage a split of their two-game trip Saturday when they face the Wizards (29-40) at Capital One Arena.

Bear Necessities is a game-day spotlight on some Grizzlies notes of note to stay informed entering tonight's matchup.

Here are a few things to watch:

The Grizzlies and Wizards wrap up their two-game regular season series Saturday, with Memphis seeking a sweep after defeating Washington 105-97 on Oct. 30 at FedExForum. The Grizzlies used an 18-1 run to open the second half, which created enough of a cushion to secure a victory that improved Memphis to 3-0 at home at that point in the season. The Grizzlies shot 13-for-28 on threes and outscored Washington 44-30 in the paint, with Mike Conley contributing 19 points and seven assists. Memphis is 24-20 all-time against the Wizards but has lost four straight in Washington.

Grizzlies swingman C.J. Miles became the fourth player acquired by Memphis at last month's trade deadline to set his season high in scoring with the Grizzlies. Miles had 33 points on Wednesday against the Hawks and shot 8-for-12 from three-point range off the bench. The eight made threes by Miles was one shy of Mike Miller's franchise record, and the 33 points were second-most in franchise history by a reserve but most by a backup on the road. Avery Bradley (33), Jonas Valanciunas (27) and Delon Wright (25) also scored season highs since joining the Grizzlies on Feb. 7.

(33), (27) and (25) also scored season highs since joining the Grizzlies on Feb. 7. Wright has scored in double figures five consecutive games, which is the longest streak of his four-year career. Over that stretch, the 6-5 combo guard has averaged 14.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.4 steals in 29.6 minutes. During the most productive month of his career, Wright has nearly doubled his career averages of 6.9 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 18 minutes. A first-round pick (20th overall) in 2015, Wright can become a restricted free agent after the season.

Wizards All-Star shooting guard Bradley Beal notched his fourth 40-point game of the season in Friday’s home loss to Charlotte after knocking down 15 of 29 shots overall from the field, including a 7-for-13 clip from three-point range. Beal is also the Eastern Conference’s top scoring guard this season, averaging 25.8 points along with 5.6 assists and 5.3 rebounds. If Beal maintains these 25-5-5 averages, he would become the first player in franchise history to reach those marks for a single season.

The Grizzlies are listing Kyle Anderson (shoulder), Dillon Brooks (toe surgery) and Jaren Jackson Jr.(thigh bruise) as out, with everyone else available for Saturday's game. The Wizards are listing Dwight Howard (lower back) and John Wall (Achilles) as out. Tomas Satoransky was treated for concussion symptoms midway through Friday's loss to Charlotte and did not return.

For the Grizzlies complete game notes, check here: Grizzlies Game Notes