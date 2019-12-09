Bear Necessities: Key notes, numbers and trends entering Grizzlies-Warriors matchup

The Grizzlies (6-16) reach the midpoint of their longest road trip of the season looking to end a three-game losing streak Monday when they face the Warriors (5-19) at Chase Center.

Bear Necessities is a spotlight on key Grizzlies’ facts and trends, curated from Communication Manager Ross Wooden’s Game Notes, to stay informed entering tonight's matchup.

Here are a few things to watch:

Rookie point guard Ja Morant participated in the Grizzlies’ shootaround Monday morning and is likely to return from a back injury in tonight’s game against the Warriors. Morant is officially listed as probable after missing the past four games to recover from back spasms. The reigning Western Conference Rookie of the Month, Morant leads the Grizzlies in scoring (18.6) and assists (6.4). Morant has not played since Nov. 29 against Utah, and the Grizzlies are 1-4 in five total games he’s missed this season.

Second-year forward Jaren Jackson Jr. has been a bright spot for the Grizzlies as they try to regain some traction after losing nine of their past 10 games. Jackson is coming off his eighth 20-point effort of the season with a game-high 26 points on 9-of-18 shooting from the field Saturday in Utah. Jackson is averaging 18.6 points on .463 percent shooting overall, including .419 on threes, in 28.3 minutes his last 14 games. He averaged just 11.4 points on .420 percent shooting over his first seven games this season.

In addition to Morant (back) being probable, the Grizzlies list forward Kyle Anderson (heel soreness) as doubtful and forward Brandon Clarke (oblique soreness) as out for tonight’s game against the Warriors. For Golden State, Steph Curry (hand), Klay Thompson (knee) are out and Jacob Evans III (abductor strain) is questionable against the Grizzlies.

