Bear Necessities: Key notes, numbers and trends entering Grizzlies-Warriors matchup

MEMPHIS – The Grizzlies (32-49) close out the season with Fan Appreciation Night on Wednesday, when the defending champion Golden State Warriors (57-24) carry a six-game win streak into FedExForum.

Bear Necessities is a game-day spotlight on some Grizzlies notes of note to stay informed entering tonight's matchup.

Here are a few things to watch:

The Grizzlies will try to end a five-game losing streak against the Warriors and avoid a four-game regular season series sweep at the hands of the Western Conference’s top team. Golden State won the first two meetings this season at home, with a 117-101 victory on Nov. 5 and a 110-93 triumph on Dec. 17 before delivering a 118-103 defeat to Memphis at FedExForum on March 27. Kevin Durant has averaged 24.3 points in the three games, and is coming off one of the best shooting efforts of his career when he knocked down 12 of 13 shots from the field in last month’s visit to Memphis.

has averaged 24.3 points in the three games, and is coming off one of the best shooting efforts of his career when he knocked down 12 of 13 shots from the field in last month’s visit to Memphis. A victory Wednesday over the Warriors would give the Grizzlies a regular season home win over all eight teams slated to participate in the Western Conference playoffs. A win would also allow the Grizzlies to avoid what would be consecutive seasons of at least 50 losses for the first time in a decade. Memphis will post at least a 10-game improvement on last season’s 22-60 season and will finish with a victory total in the 30s for the first time in franchise history. The Grizzlies have not had consecutive seasons of at least 50 losses since going 22-60 (2006-07), 22-60 (2007-08) and 24-58 (2008-09) over a three-year stretch. Memphis has made the playoffs seven of the past nine seasons.

Memphis has set a single-season franchise record for three-pointers made, with 790 entering Wednesday’s game. The previous team high mark was 767 in the 2016-17 season. The Grizzlies also drilled a single-game club record of 19 made threes in Sunday’s loss against the Mavericks. Memphis is 13-5 this season when shooting at least 40 percent on threes, but two of those losses have come in the last two games, setbacks to Dallas and Detroit.

A Warriors’ win in the regular-season finale would give Golden State the most victories in NBA history over a six-year span. With Tuesday’s win in New Orleans, the Warriors equaled Boston’s record run of success from the 1980-81 through 1985-86 seasons. The Warriors enter Wednesday’s game against the Grizzlies with a 373-118 record over the last six seasons and have a shot to move ahead of the Celtics.

The Grizzlies list Mike Conley (ankle), Jonas Valanciunas (ankle), Joakim Noah (knee), Jaren Jackson Jr. (thigh), Kyle Anderson (shoulder), Dillon Brooks (toe surgery), Avery Bradley (shin) and C.J. Miles (foot) as out Wednesday, while Chandler Parsons (knee) is questionable. The Warriors list Steph Curry (foot), Draymond Green (knee), Shaun Livingston (knee), DeMarcus Cousins (load management) and Damian Jones (pectoral surgery) as out, while Durant (flu-like symptoms) and Klay Thompson (knee) are questionable.

For the Grizzlies complete game notes, check here: Grizzlies Game Notes