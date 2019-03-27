Bear Necessities: Key notes, numbers and trends entering Grizzlies-Warriors matchup

MEMPHIS – The Grizzlies (30-44) close out a three-game homestand on Wednesday when Kevin Durant and the defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors (50-23) visit FedExForum.

Bear Necessities is a game-day spotlight on some Grizzlies notes of note to stay informed entering tonight's matchup.

Here are a few things to watch:

After splitting the first two matchups of their homestand, with Saturday’s loss to Minnesota followed by Monday’s win against Oklahoma City, the Grizzlies look to snap a four-game regular season losing streak against the Warriors. Memphis lost the first two meetings this season in Golden State by a combined 33 points, and face the Warriors twice at FedExForum over the final eight games of the season. The Grizzlies outscored the Warriors 23-11 in points off turnovers in the first meeting, while Golden State outscored Memphis 22-7 on fastbreak points in the second matchup.

The Warriors enter Wednesday’s game tied with Denver for the best record in the Western Conference. But they arrive facing a Grizzlies team that has won five of its past six at FedExForum – with all the wins coming against opponents currently in position to make the playoffs. Those home victories in March have been against Portland, Utah, Orlando, Houston and Oklahoma City. The Grizzlies hope to continue to play spoiler against the Warriors in their final home game of the month before departing on a four-game West road trip. Memphis’ last home win against Golden State was on Oct. 21, 2017.

All five Memphis starters – Bruno Caboclo (24 points), Tyler Dorsey (21), Justin Holiday (17), Jonas Valanciunas (18) and Delon Wright (18) – scored in double figures Monday against OKC in what was the team’s first victory this season without leading scorer Mike Conley , who was sidelined with thigh soreness. The Grizzlies were 0-5 in games this season without Conley before this week. Of the five who started against the Thunder, Holiday has played the most games (36) with the Grizzlies.

Valanciunas enters the game against Golden State now officially averaging a double-double since joining the Grizzlies at the Feb. 7 trade deadline. Through 16 games since being acquired from Toronto, Valanciunas is posting 19.3 points, 10.2 boards and 1.5 blocks a game. Valanciunas has finished with at least 18 points and 14 rebounds in four straight games, the longest such streak of his seven-year career.

The Grizzlies are listing Kyle Anderson (shoulder), Dillon Brooks (toe surgery), Jaren Jackson Jr. (thigh bruise), Avery Bradley (shin), C.J. Miles (foot) and Joakim Noah (knee) as out, while Conley (thigh) is questionable for Wednesday’s game. The Warriors are listing Damian Jones (pectoral surgery) as out.

