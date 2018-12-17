Bear Necessities: Key notes, numbers and trends entering Grizzlies-Warriors matchup

OAKLAND - The Grizzlies (16-13) open one of their longest – and arguably most difficult – road trip of the season Monday when they face the defending champion Warriors (20-10) in their final visit to Oracle Arena, with Golden State set to open the new Chase Center next season.

Bear Necessities is a game-day spotlight on some Grizzlies notes of note to stay informed entering tonight's matchup.

Here are a few things to watch:

The Grizzlies go West for a four-game road trip that follows Monday’s game in Golden State with stops to face the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday, Sacramento Kings on Friday and wraps up against the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday. This ties the Grizzlies’ longest trip of the season (March 30-April 5, 2019). The four opponents during this trip entered the week with a combined 70-48 record and each would currently qualify for the NBA Playoffs.

Two issues haunting the Grizzlies during their recent 4-8 stretch have been their struggles to score and make threes. Memphis has scored under 100 points seven times in eight December games, including each of the past five, which is its longest such streak of the season. Memphis scored 100 or more points in 14 of 21 games in October and November. The Grizzlies have also made fewer than 10 three-pointers in seven straight games, the longest stretch since the 2016-17 season.

The Warriors have won the last four meetings between the teams at Oracle, including a 117-101 victory on Nov. 5. But the Grizzlies are 3-5 overall against Golden State since the beginning of the 2016-17 season, and are one of only seven teams with at least three regular-season wins against Golden State during that time. No team has more than four such wins against the Warriors in that span.

Player notables: Jevon Carter made his NBA debut with 11 points, two steals and one block in Saturday’s loss to Houston. The only other Grizzlies rookies to open their NBA careers with at least 11 points, two steals and one block are Dillon Brooks (Oct. 18, 2017) and Shareef Abdur-Rahim (Nov. 1, 1996). Should Carter play Monday, he’ll likely spend time defending Steph Curry , who is averaging 28.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.5 steals while shooting 46.2 percent on threes in December since returning from an 11-game injury absence.

The injury report entering Monday included the Grizzlies listing Kyle Anderson (ankle sprain) as questionable, with Dillon Brooks (knee sprain) and Chandler Parsons (knee soreness) ruled out. Although Anderson is officially listed as questionable, he said after Monday's shootaround he is "likely to play." For the Warriors, Andre Iguodala (hip) has missed the past three games and Shaun Livingston (pelvic contusion) sat out the past game, but both are expected to return to face the Grizzlies. DeMarcus Cousins (Achilles) and Damian Jones (pectoral surgery) are ruled out for Monday.

