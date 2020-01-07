Bear Necessities: Key notes, numbers and trends entering Grizzlies-Timberwolves matchup

MEMPHIS – On the heels of a successful road trip, the Grizzlies (15-22) open their longest homestand of the season when they face the Minnesota Timberwolves (14-21) on Tuesday at FedExForum.

Bear Necessities is a spotlight on key Grizzlies’ facts and trends, curated from Communication Manager Ross Wooden’s Game Notes, to stay informed entering tonight's matchup.

Here are a few things to watch:

Having won nine of their last 15 games, including two straight on the road in victories over the Clippers and Suns, the Grizzlies play their next six games at FedExForum in what ties the longest homestand in the Memphis era of the franchise. After Tuesday’s game against Minnesota, the Grizzlies face the Spurs on Friday, Warriors on Sunday, Rockets (Jan. 14), Cavaliers (Jan. 17) and Pelicans (Jan. 20) for the MLK Celebration Game. It’s the longest stretch of consecutive Memphis home games since January of 2016.

During their season-best, 9-6 stretch that began with a Dec. 9 win at Golden State, the Grizzlies have ranked among the top teams in multiple offensive categories while posting the NBA’s 11th-best record in that span. Over its last 15 games, Memphis leads the league in scoring (117.9), field goal percentage (.490), assists (29.5) and true shooting percentage (.596) while ranking second in pace (103.63), third in three-point shooting percentage (.387), fifth in offensive rating (113.6) and 13th in net rating (1.8).

While Ja Morant , Brandon Clarke and Jaren Jackson Jr. are building on breakout starts to the season, the Grizzlies have gotten steady boosts from key veterans. During their 2-1 trip, forward Jae Crowder had his best game with Memphis by finishing with 27 points, eight rebounds, seven assists, three steals and three blocks in Saturday’s 140-114 win over the Clippers. A night later, center Jonas Valanciunas posted 30 points, eight rebounds, four assists and two blocks in Sunday’s 121-114 win against the Suns.

The Grizzlies carry a few impressive streaks into Tuesday's game. Not only is Memphis looking to match its longest winning streak of the season at three games, the team has also registered at least 30 assists in a franchise-record five straight games. The Grizzlies have also recorded 1,000 assists through 37 games this season, which is the fastest the team has reached that mark in franchise history. Memphis has also held a lead of at least 20 points in four straight games (3-1), its longest such streak since 2015.

The Grizzlies listed no injury distinctions ahead of Tuesday’s game against the Timberwolves and look to sweep the three-game season series after winning 137-121 at home Nov. 6 and 115-107 at Minnesota on Dec. 1. The Timberwolves list Karl-Anthony Towns (knee) as questionable against Memphis. Towns has missed the past 10 games, but Minnesota got Andrew Wiggins (flu) and Jeff Teague (knee) back in the lineup for Sunday’s win against the Cavaliers after both guards missed recent games.

