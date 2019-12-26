Bear Necessities: Key notes, numbers and trends entering Grizzlies-Thunder matchup

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Grizzlies (11-20) look to avenge arguably their worst loss of the season when they tip off another stretch of three games in four nights Thursday against the Thunder (15-14) at Chesapeake Energy Arena.

Bear Necessities is a spotlight on key Grizzlies’ facts and trends, curated from Communication Manager Ross Wooden’s Game Notes, to stay informed entering tonight's matchup.

Here are a few things to watch:

The Grizzlies face the Thunder on the road for the second time in a span of nine days. Memphis led by 24 points in the third quarter on Nov. 18, but OKC used a 31-9 run that stretched into the fourth quarter and went on to a 126-122 victory. It was the second time in as many games that week when OKC came back from at least a 24-point deficit, having also rallied from 26 down to beat Chicago two nights earlier. It marked the first time in 20 years that an NBA team overcame deficits of at least 24 points in consecutive games.

Grizzlies rookie forward Brandon Clarke had the best game of his young career against the team that originally drafted him back in June out of Gonzaga. Clarke scored a career-high 27 points and also added seven rebounds, all on the offensive glass, in the Nov. 18 loss to OKC. The Thunder selected the 6-8 power forward with the No. 21 pick, but the Grizzlies essentially traded up two spots in that draft to acquire the rights to Clarke, who now leads all rookies in field goal percentage (.646) and rebounds (5.8).

had the best game of his young career against the team that originally drafted him back in June out of Gonzaga. Clarke scored a career-high 27 points and also added seven rebounds, all on the offensive glass, in the Nov. 18 loss to OKC. The Thunder selected the 6-8 power forward with the No. 21 pick, but the Grizzlies essentially traded up two spots in that draft to acquire the rights to Clarke, who now leads all rookies in field goal percentage (.646) and rebounds (5.8). Getting its defense back on track is a priority for Memphis entering Thursday’s game. The Grizzlies will attempt to bounce back from a 145-115 home loss to the Spurs on Monday, which snapped a three-game home winning streak at FedExForum. The Spurs set several opponent records against Memphis, including points scored (145), points in a quarter (46 in 1st), made field goals (60) and field goal percentage in a game (.674), which was also the highest percentage by team in a NBA game this season.

The Grizzlies have split their past 10 games and are 6-7 in the month of December with three games remaining. A win in two of those three games (at OKC, at Denver, home vs Charlotte) would allow the Grizzlies to finish at least .500 in a full calendar month for the first time this season and first time since the team went 7-7 in March 2019. The Thunder enter Thursday night tied with Boston for the NBA’s longest current winning streak at four games and also sit in seventh place in the Western Conference.

The Grizzlies’ injury report for Thursday’s game against OKC is clean, with the team having no players with injury designations. Guards Dillon Brooks and Tyus Jones are the lone Memphis players to see action in all 31 games this season. For the Thunder, guard Andre Roberson (knee) has missed all 29 games as he recovers from surgery and guard Hamidou Diallo (elbow) has missed the past 14 games.

For the Grizzlies complete game notes, check here: Grizzlies Game Notes