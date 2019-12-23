Bear Necessities: Key notes, numbers and trends entering Grizzlies-Spurs matchup

The Grizzlies (11-19) have a chance to extend their longest home winning streak of the season to four games when they face the Spurs (11-17) on Monday at FedExForum.

Bear Necessities is a spotlight on key Grizzlies’ facts and trends, curated from Communication Manager Ross Wooden’s Game Notes, to stay informed entering tonight's matchup.

Here are a few things to watch:

At 6-6 through 12 December games, the Grizzlies are in the midst of their best month of the season and have a chance to post their first winning full month since going 9-6 in November 2018. A victory Monday would mark the first time the Grizzlies have won four consecutive home games since they won four straight from March 5-20, 2019. Having beaten the Spurs 113-109 on Nov. 11, Memphis is also trying to win consecutive games against San Antonio for the first time since the 2016-17 season.

Two areas that have stood out during the Grizzlies recent stretch of improved play have been their consistent three-point shooting and their prolific scoring. After knocking down 15 of 35 attempts from beyond the arc in Saturday’s win over Sacramento, Memphis has made 10 or more threes in a franchise-record nine consecutive games. The Grizzlies are also 10-7 this season when scoring at least 110 points, but are 1-12 when failing to reach that total. They’ve scored at least 110 in eight of the last nine games.

Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. has been effective from both the three-point line and defensively at the rim. Entering Monday’s game, Jackson is averaging 20.8 points, 3.1 made threes and 1.67 blocks in 28.5 minutes this month. Overall, he’s had seven games with multiple made threes and multiple blocks in the same outing, which is tied with Indiana’s Myles Turner for third behind Dallas’ Kristaps Porzingis and Minnesota’s Karl-Anthony Towns . Jackson had six such games in 58 outings as a rookie last season.

Bench production has provided a big boost for the Grizzlies, with guards Tyus Jones and Grayson Allen both increasing their production in recent games. Jones has 41 assists against just two total turnovers in his last eight games at the backup point guard spot. He leads the NBA in assist ratio (39.5), which tracks the assists a player averages per 100 possessions. Allen is averaging 11.6 points on 59.6 percent shooting in his last seven games after scoring just 5.9 points in his first eight games with the Grizzlies.

The Grizzlies center Jonas Valanciunas (foot soreness) as questionable for Monday's game against the Spurs. Valanciunas sat out Saturday's win over the Kings after playing in Friday's loss at Cleveland. For the Spurs, forward Rudy Gay was initially listed as questionable with an undisclosed illness entering San Antonio's previous game but played 20 minutes in Saturday's blowout home loss to the Clippers. The Spurs listed no injury concerns entering Monday's game against Memphis.

For the Grizzlies complete game notes, check here: Grizzlies Game Notes